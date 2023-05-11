As an adult, it can be frustrating and very time consuming trying to figure out what options are available when it comes to the field of adult education.
Thankfully, there is a federal act that has provisions to make this process easier. The Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) supports programs that help adults get the basic skills they need including reading, math, English language proficiency, and problem-solving to be productive workers, family members, and citizens.
The purpose of the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act is to create a partnership among the Federal Government, States, and localities to provide adult education and literacy activities. AEFLA provides many opportunities for adults who need assistance to become more educated. Programs are available to help adults become literate and obtain the knowledge and skills necessary for employment and to become economically self-sufficient. Adults are given the chance to attend classes that combine reading and math skills along with workforce skills which can be used in new or current job positions or possibly for career advancement.
With this federal act, programs have been established to assist adults in attaining a secondary school diploma or its recognized equivalent and in the transition to postsecondary education and training, through career pathways. Education, workforce, and support services are connected so that instruction and support is available as individuals progress along the pathway. Adult career pathways prepare individuals for the next level of education or employment.
The AEFLA also provides help to immigrants and other individuals who are English language learners in improving their reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension skills in
English; and mathematics skills. In addition, it also helps them gain access to instruction for a basic understanding of the American system of Government, individual freedom, and the responsibilities of citizenship.
There are so many options out there for adults who would like to further their education, gain employment skills, or learn a new trade. Through the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, classes and resources have been made available to adults free of charge for all to take advantage of to better themselves academically and financially. To find out more information about the programs which are provided in our local area, please call Southwest Regional Adult Education at 276-889-5424 or 1-866-581-9935.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.