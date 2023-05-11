As an adult, it can be frustrating and very time consuming trying to figure out what options are available when it comes to the field of adult education.

Thankfully, there is a federal act that has provisions to make this process easier. The Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) supports programs that help adults get the basic skills they need including reading, math, English language proficiency, and problem-solving to be productive workers, family members, and citizens.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you