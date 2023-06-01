The Sheriff’s Office has seen a lot of reports concerning fraudulent purchases over the last couple of years. In most cases the crime is not detected until the victim reviews their bank or credit card statement. Did you know that millions of Americans fall victim to credit card fraud and identity theft each year? One of the best ways to protect yourself is by constantly monitoring your bank account and credit card purchases for any unauthorized charges or withdrawals. Today, I would like to discuss the importance of monitoring your accounts and what to do if you find an unauthorized purchase.

First, it’s essential to regularly check your bank account and credit card statements for any unauthorized charges or withdrawals. Many banks and credit card companies offer mobile apps that make it easy to monitor your accounts on the go. If you see any purchases you don’t recognize, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the fraudulent activity. They can freeze your account to prevent further unauthorized transactions and start an investigation into the fraudulent activity.

