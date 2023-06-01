The Sheriff’s Office has seen a lot of reports concerning fraudulent purchases over the last couple of years. In most cases the crime is not detected until the victim reviews their bank or credit card statement. Did you know that millions of Americans fall victim to credit card fraud and identity theft each year? One of the best ways to protect yourself is by constantly monitoring your bank account and credit card purchases for any unauthorized charges or withdrawals. Today, I would like to discuss the importance of monitoring your accounts and what to do if you find an unauthorized purchase.
First, it’s essential to regularly check your bank account and credit card statements for any unauthorized charges or withdrawals. Many banks and credit card companies offer mobile apps that make it easy to monitor your accounts on the go. If you see any purchases you don’t recognize, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the fraudulent activity. They can freeze your account to prevent further unauthorized transactions and start an investigation into the fraudulent activity.
It’s important to act quickly when you detect unauthorized activity on your accounts. The longer you wait, the more damage the fraudster can do. They can drain your account or rack up charges on your credit card before you even realize what’s happened.
Featured Local Savings
In addition to monitoring your accounts, there are several other steps you can take to safeguard against fraud. These include:
Shredding sensitive documents such as bank statements and credit card offers before throwing them away
Being cautious about providing personal information online, especially on social media platforms
Using strong passwords and changing them regularly.
Only making purchases on secure websites that display a padlock icon in the address bar
Using two-factor authentication whenever possible
So, what should you do if you find an unauthorized purchase on your bank account or credit card statement? As mentioned earlier, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the fraudulent activity. They can work with you to freeze your account, dispute the charges, and investigate the fraudulent activity.
It’s important to keep a record of all communication with your bank or credit card company regarding the fraudulent activity, including the date and time of the communication, the name of the representative you spoke to, and any reference numbers or case numbers they provide.
Monitoring your bank account and credit card purchases is a critical step in safeguarding against credit card fraud and identity theft. Regularly checking your statements and reporting any unauthorized activity to your bank or credit card company can help prevent further damage and potentially save you from financial loss. Remember to also take additional steps to protect yourself, such as shredding sensitive documents and being cautious about providing personal information online. Stay vigilant, and together we can help reduce the occurrence of fraudulent charges and withdrawals.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.