Summer is just around the corner and residents in Buchanan County is planning their summer vacation. We all like to share our vacation adventures on social media, like Facebook and Instagram but I would like to warn you about the dangers of doing that. Before you post about your vacation on social media, think twice about the potential risks.

Posting about your vacation on social media can invite criminals to victimize your property while you’re away. Today I’ll discuss the dangers of posting vacation photos and offer tips for protecting your home and property while you’re away.

