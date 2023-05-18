Summer is just around the corner and residents in Buchanan County is planning their summer vacation. We all like to share our vacation adventures on social media, like Facebook and Instagram but I would like to warn you about the dangers of doing that. Before you post about your vacation on social media, think twice about the potential risks.
Posting about your vacation on social media can invite criminals to victimize your property while you’re away. Today I’ll discuss the dangers of posting vacation photos and offer tips for protecting your home and property while you’re away.
First and foremost, posting vacation photos on social media can tip off potential thieves that your home is unoccupied. Criminals can easily use this information to plan a break-in or theft, as they know they won’t be interrupted by homeowners or other residents. This is particularly true if you post your travel itinerary or share your location while on vacation.
To avoid these risks, it’s important to keep your vacation plans off social media. Instead, share your vacation photos and experiences with close friends and family members after you return home. This can help protect your home and property from potential theft and break-ins.
In addition to keeping your vacation plans off social media, there are other steps you can take to protect your home while you’re away. One of the most important things you can do is to secure your home and property. This includes locking all doors and windows, securing valuable items in a safe or other secure location, and setting an alarm system if you have one.
Another important step is to make your home look occupied, even when you’re away. This can include setting lights on timers, stopping mail and newspaper delivery, and having a neighbor or friend check on your home periodically. By taking these steps, you can create the appearance that your home is occupied, even when it’s not.
It’s also a good idea to inform trusted neighbors, friends, or family members of your vacation plans. This can help ensure that someone is keeping an eye on your home while you’re away. You can also ask them to park their car in your driveway or keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.
Finally, consider investing in a home security system. These systems can provide additional protection for your home and property, as well as provide you with peace of mind while you’re away. Some systems even allow you to monitor your home remotely through a smartphone or other device.
In conclusion, posting vacation photos on social media can invite criminals to victimize your property while you’re away. To protect your home and property, it’s important to keep your vacation plans off social media, secure your home and property, make your home look occupied, inform trusted neighbors or friends of your plans, and consider investing in a home security system. By taking these steps, you can enjoy your vacation without worrying about the safety of your home and property.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.