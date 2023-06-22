Adult learning, or the act of pursuing one’s own education as an adult, can be done in a college classroom, a trade school, or an adult education program. It can also refer to an adult simply wanting to learn about a new skill or subject.
For many adults, pursuing further education comes from a desire for self-improvement, a professional need for specific skills, or a want to expand available job possibilities.
When imagining the role of an educator, it is easy to overlook adult education when you think about schools and learning. But adult education happens every day, and understanding the challenges and principles that go into adult learning is important which is why there have been studies published specifically on how adults are best able to learn.
In the 1980s, educator Malcolm Knowles studied the practice of teaching adults and compared it to the practice of teaching children. He found that adult learners are vastly different from children in terms of their motivation, the relevancy of education to their lives, and how they apply that education. In practice, adult learning focuses on giving adults an understanding of why they are doing something, lots of hands-on experiences, and the type of instruction that is needed for each adult student to be a successful learner even with a time gap in their education.
For educators and educational programs to work, it is best to be informed about the challenges and practices behind effectively educating adults which will only strengthen student outcomes and success. Children and adults are quite different when it comes to how they learn, so different opportunities must be given to make learning useful for adults.
Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) understands the challenges adults face when going back to school. Programs are designed to maximize learning and instructors are highly qualified in each subject area in which they teach. Some classes have a certain timeline, however there are also ones which allow students to work at their own pace, and the convenience of having day and night class options are an added bonus. Several online options are accessible for certain programs if one is not able to attend classes in-person.
Becoming an adult learner may come with its challenges, but SRAE is here to make the entire process easier. They can help you figure out a program and a schedule that works for you and provide the resources and support you need along the way. If you would like to know more about the programs offered to adults in our local area, please contact the SRAE office at 276-889-5424.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.
