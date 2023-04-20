I’d like to share a story about my dad, Earl Gratton Fields. He shared this story in a memory book he wrote a few months before his passing in 1995.
“Money meant more back then. I remember that Granny would tell me where a hen’s nest was, and she would let me take ‘half a dozen’ to the country store where I could trade them for a nickel’s worth of candy ... a good-sized bag for a nickel ... and pop was cheaper than that ... maybe a penny.
It was rare when I saw a dime... our shoe leather would generally be thinner than a dime . . . when we had shoes . . . and we never more than one pair a year.”
(I think he told me once that the leather on his shoes was so thin he could tell what kind of coin he had stepped on ... Sounds like a stretch to me.)
“When we lived on Church Hill at Tom’s Creek, someone gave me a dime. I came out of our yard and started down the lane below our house. I met two Pickett brothers and made the mistake of showing them my dime ... and the immediately decided to take it from me. I said, ‘NO WAY’!”
Quickly, I put the dime in my mouth and they backed me up against a fence and began choking me. Somehow, I managed to break free, and instead of me running away, they did. I quickly found a rock and threw it at them, hitting one of them in the back. He squalled so loud that everyone came running out of their houses to see what had happened. It sure did scare me.
I ran back up the hill to our house and hid behind it. I knew for sure that I was in for it ... so I didn’t come out from hiding when Dad came out on the porch and called for me. Fortunately for me, a neighbor had seen what had happened and came to our house to tell Dad ... and Dad didn’t whip me for throwing the rock, or hiding even.
It must not have hurt the Pickett boy much, because after the Picketts moved to Coeburn, Virginia, they would come to visit me and even bring me a gift.
Not often you make friends by throwing rocks at them!”
Until next time…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.