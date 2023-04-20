I’d like to share a story about my dad, Earl Gratton Fields. He shared this story in a memory book he wrote a few months before his passing in 1995.

“Money meant more back then. I remember that Granny would tell me where a hen’s nest was, and she would let me take ‘half a dozen’ to the country store where I could trade them for a nickel’s worth of candy ... a good-sized bag for a nickel ... and pop was cheaper than that ... maybe a penny.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you