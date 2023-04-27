Last week I shared a true story that my dad, Earl Fields, wrote about a dime. Here is a true dime story of my own.
A dime was Big Money to the boys growing up in the Harman Mining coal camp back in the 50s. We were shocked and somewhat angry when the price of pop raised to 10 cents at Belcher’s Grocery. This was just a short time after it had been 6 cents, and that was bad enough. The 50s started out with pop being a nickel. What in the world was going on!? There, in just a few years the price of pop had doubled.
Yes! We were angry and confused, but for myself, I liked the little bottles of Grapette , or RC Cola pop so much I begrudgingly forked over the extra four cents. We all did. Pop was addictive, and so were the nickel candy bars that doubled in price. Shucks! We had to start going up and down ditch lines and gather up pop bottles for redemption. (Aluminum cans hadn’t been invented yet.) Somehow, we had to pay for our sweet addictions.
And if all these changes were not bad enough, the price for me to get into the Lynwood Theater on Saturday was about to change also. In a few days, I was going to be 12 years-old and the price was going up from 15 cents to 50 cents when I turned 12 before next Saturday rolled around.
Shucks! How was I going to afford to purchase popcorn and double-dip Butter Pecan Ice Cream Cones along with a Cherry Coke, Cherry Smash… or my favorite, a Big Orange drink with one whole orange squeezed into the cup. Heavenly!
Suddenly! It was my turn at the ticket window, and I put down a quarter expecting 10 cents change, and the lady shocked me when she asked my age. (I was big for my age.)
Flustered, I stammered Tw-Tw-elve. No, I mean Eleven.
So, when she said, “Yeah right!”, I went ahead and paid the adult price one week early… and spent less time at the concession counter for ‘lack of funds’.
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.