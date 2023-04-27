Last week I shared a true story that my dad, Earl Fields, wrote about a dime. Here is a true dime story of my own.

A dime was Big Money to the boys growing up in the Harman Mining coal camp back in the 50s. We were shocked and somewhat angry when the price of pop raised to 10 cents at Belcher’s Grocery. This was just a short time after it had been 6 cents, and that was bad enough. The 50s started out with pop being a nickel. What in the world was going on!? There, in just a few years the price of pop had doubled.

