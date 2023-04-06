Tomorrow, April 7 is Good Friday. I think it’s called Good Friday because of what the Son of God did on that long ago Friday. Jesus paid a debt He did not owe. We the people could not possibly pay our sin debt on that terribly rotten No Good day. Would have been Bad Friday except for what happened three days later.
Jesus went willingly to Calvary as the perfect Lamb of God without spot or blemish. Two boards and three nails to purchase our sin debt.
“Somebody died and left you a million dollars,” was on a church sign announcing the Revival message at a little country church.
The owner of a Country Store was in attendance that night. He was so convicted by the message that he came forward on the very first verse of the invitation song, “Just As I Am without one plea, O Lamb of God I come. I come.”
To demonstrate his conviction to always follow Christ at any cost, the store owner placed a large nail inside his cash register drawer, and every time he made a sale, “Cha Ching! The door would pop open… and the nail was there to remind him that his salvation was not free.”
The deaf have a sign they use to show what Christ did on Calvary. They place their middle finger in the palm of their other hand over and over. So impressive! They hear and feel the name of Jesus in their own flesh!
“Who His own self bare our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness, by whose stripes ye were healed.” (First Peter 2:24) KJV.
Luke writes in his gospel that darkness came over the land for three hours when Jesus was crucified on that Greatest Day in history as The Greatest Story Ever Told unfolded in all its glory…. (Luke 23:44)
But Sunday was coming!
Until next time…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.