Tomorrow, April 7 is Good Friday. I think it’s called Good Friday because of what the Son of God did on that long ago Friday. Jesus paid a debt He did not owe. We the people could not possibly pay our sin debt on that terribly rotten No Good day. Would have been Bad Friday except for what happened three days later.

Jesus went willingly to Calvary as the perfect Lamb of God without spot or blemish. Two boards and three nails to purchase our sin debt.

