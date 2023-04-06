House Republicans recently passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. By numbering this legislation as H.R. 1, Republicans recognize that unleashing American energy is one of Congress’ top priorities and critical to the wellbeing of the American people and our economy.

In 2020, under President Trump, the United States achieved energy independence. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed, the first year since at least 1949. Unfortunately, this energy comeback was short-lived.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you