Today, I want to talk to you about something that is often overlooked but incredibly important: your tire pressure.
Did you know that incorrect tire inflation can cause accidents, decrease fuel efficiency, and even damage your car? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 11,000 car accidents are caused by tire-related issues each year. In addition, the NHTSA estimates that driving on underinflated tires can reduce fuel economy by up to 3%, costing drivers hundreds of dollars each year.
Correct tire inflation is crucial for several reasons. First, it ensures that your car is as safe as possible. Underinflated tires can reduce the stability of your car, causing it to swerve or veer off the road. Overinflated tires, on the other hand, can lead to blowouts, which can be incredibly dangerous at high speeds. Maintaining the correct tire pressure can help prevent these issues and keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
Featured Local Savings
In addition to safety concerns, correct tire inflation can also save you money. As mentioned earlier, driving on underinflated tires can decrease your fuel efficiency by up to 3%, costing you more money at the pump. Properly inflated tires can also help your tires last longer, reducing the need for expensive replacements.
So, what should you do to ensure that your tires are properly inflated? First, check your owner’s manual for the recommended tire pressure for your car. Then, use a tire pressure gauge to measure the pressure in each tire. You can find these gauges at most auto parts stores for a few dollars. Make sure to check your tire pressure when the tires are cold, as driving can increase tire pressure and give you an inaccurate reading.
If your tire pressure is too low, add air until it reaches the recommended level. If it’s too high, release some air until it’s at the correct level. Remember to check your spare tire as well, as it can also lose pressure over time.
It’s also important to check your tire pressure regularly. The NHTSA recommends checking your tires at least once a month and before long trips. It’s a quick and easy task that can save you a lot of trouble down the road.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.