Today, I want to talk to you about something that is often overlooked but incredibly important: your tire pressure.

Did you know that incorrect tire inflation can cause accidents, decrease fuel efficiency, and even damage your car? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 11,000 car accidents are caused by tire-related issues each year. In addition, the NHTSA estimates that driving on underinflated tires can reduce fuel economy by up to 3%, costing drivers hundreds of dollars each year.

