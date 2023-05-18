Did you know that being educated can have a positive impact on your health? Staying healthy is important for not only yourself, but also for your family as well. Having a high school diploma or a GED credential can promote a heightened sense of physical and mental well-being. Many people that are healthy both physically and mentally benefit from more job opportunities and growth. In short, having an education could just lead to better health overall.
Education deepens knowledge, inspires confidence, and equips people with the necessary skills to make money and pay for healthy lifestyles. Studies have shown that some people with a high school diploma have fewer chronic health conditions than those without. Adding to that fact, over the past 20 years and even now, unemployment is 2x higher for adults without a high school diploma. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment soared as high as 21% for adults who did not finish high school.
Achieving a high school credential can truly be life changing. The GED can open doors to further education and higher paying, more stable jobs, even during times of crisis. There are many ways you can take direct action through education to encourage healthy behaviors and improve health outcomes throughout life. A high school equivalency diploma is a great starting point. After obtaining their GED, quite a few people pursued further career advancement with skills training and others have gone on to secure a college degree.
People with more education and higher income are more likely to be spared from the stresses that frequently arise from economic hardship. These stress-inducing events can have extremely negative effects on health and might make individuals more sensitive to other types of tension. Educated adults are also more likely to have larger social circles, which in turn brings access to resources that may reduce hardship and stress which could protect them from negative health effects.
Perhaps taking a step towards being more educated could be the change you are looking for. It could help you out financially and improve your physical well-being. Also, keep in mind that adult education classes are free and convenient. For any adult who is interested in getting their GED or gaining new career skills, there are many opportunities available. If you would like to find out more information about these opportunities, please call Southwest Regional Adult Education at 276-889-5424.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.