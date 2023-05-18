Did you know that being educated can have a positive impact on your health? Staying healthy is important for not only yourself, but also for your family as well. Having a high school diploma or a GED credential can promote a heightened sense of physical and mental well-being. Many people that are healthy both physically and mentally benefit from more job opportunities and growth. In short, having an education could just lead to better health overall.

Education deepens knowledge, inspires confidence, and equips people with the necessary skills to make money and pay for healthy lifestyles. Studies have shown that some people with a high school diploma have fewer chronic health conditions than those without. Adding to that fact, over the past 20 years and even now, unemployment is 2x higher for adults without a high school diploma. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment soared as high as 21% for adults who did not finish high school.

