I recently read an article in the Roanoke Times about a report done by Stacker.com listing the Virginia counties with the most farmland. According to Stacker, they compiled a list of the top 25 counties “using data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance.”

When I read this, I realized that their list does not give a full picture of agriculture in Virginia and the Ninth District. Washington County wasn’t included in Stacker’s top 25 list when that county is well known to be a top agriculture county in the state.

Featured Local Savings

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th District.

Recommended for you