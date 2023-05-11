Road signs both amuse and confuse me . . . like the sign: “ Bridges Freeze Before Roadways” (not likely if it’s Summertime and 100 degrees in the shade).

When I see a “Mowing Ahead” sign, I picture a barber cutting heads of hair on the head of hair ahead. (I remember that the recently departed Robert ‘Bull’ Bevins told me once that he had great fun taking literal things figuratively and vice versa ... figurative things literally.

