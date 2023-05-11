Road signs both amuse and confuse me . . . like the sign: “ Bridges Freeze Before Roadways” (not likely if it’s Summertime and 100 degrees in the shade).
When I see a “Mowing Ahead” sign, I picture a barber cutting heads of hair on the head of hair ahead. (I remember that the recently departed Robert ‘Bull’ Bevins told me once that he had great fun taking literal things figuratively and vice versa ... figurative things literally.
END MOWING signs make me wonder, for if I ended my mowing for a week, or the month of May, as some suggest, you would need a road map to find our house.
Featured Local Savings
‘Watch For Fallen Rocks’ signs don’t alarm me much, but if it said, “Falling Rocks,” I would be on ‘high alert’.
“LOTS FOR SALE” . . . A friend was riding with me when we drove into our subdivision. When he saw this sign, he immediately laughed and said, “LOTS OF WHAT?”
Another time, this friend said, “Look at that dead bird!” He got me again, because I immediately looked up, before I suddenly remembered that ‘Dead Birds’ don’t fly.
Store Sign: QUIT 5T3ALING O R LET3RS
Sign in a Muffler Shop: “NO NEED TO CALL AHEAD. WE WILL HEAR YOU COMING!”
Duct Tape can’t fix stupid, but it can muffle the sound.
A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign, and there shall be no sign
given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonah, and He left them and departed. (Matthew 16:4)
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers this coming Sunday. My mother was a precious lady who departed for Heaven on Independence Day in 1998. Once, after one of her wonderful meals, we were just sitting around talking, and I laughingly told my her:
“Mom, you don’t have to wash the dishes. They Will Keep Until Tomorrow!” To Be Continued…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.