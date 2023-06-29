Swimming pools, hot tubs, splash pads, oceans, lakes, and rivers are often contaminated with germs that can lead to swimming-related illnesses. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, skin rashes, ear pain, cough or congestion, and eye pain.
Individuals are at risk if you swallow, have contact with, or breathe in mists or aerosols from water contaminated with germs. You can also get them by having contact with chemicals that are in the water or that evaporate from the water and turn into gas in the air. Other swimming-related illnesses — such as skin, ear, respiratory, and eye infections — can be caused by germs that naturally live in the water and soil. If the chemicals used to kill germs (like chlorine or bromine) in pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds are not kept at the right level, these germs can multiply and make swimmers sick.
Children, pregnant women, and those with health problems/compromised immune systems are most at risk for swimming-related illnesses. To protect yourself from the most common illnesses, keep water out of your mouth and dry your ears after you swim.
If you have your own pool or hot tub, check the pH of the water with test strips after disinfecting to reduce the most germs. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one of their studies found that more than 10% of routine inspections of public pools and water playgrounds led to immediate closure because of serious violations, such as improper pH levels.
Don’t spend your favorite summer days sick! Find more information at www.cdc.gov.
Associate Family and Consumer Science Agent, Pulaski/Giles Laura Reasor is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer. lreasor@vt.edu; 540-980-7761