Summer break and offseason workouts are here.
Many area boys’ and girls’ basketball and volleyball teams are traveling around to hot and muggy gyms across Virginia and Tennessee for team camps while our football teams are traveling to compete in seven-on-seven competitions.
This time of the year is crucial for all athletes. It is hard to make them understand that if you want to be great, you have to put in the work. The great ones always improve their game during the offseason.
The Lebanon Pioneers finished off their final season competing in Class 1 before moving up to Class 2 next season with a Class 1 state baseball title.
The Pioneers dominated Auburn High School, 7-0, behind an historic no-hitter from a man simple known as “Tater”. Nathan “Tater” Phillips was on a mission and that was to collect the Pioneer’s second state baseball title in three years, the first for head coach Cody Compton who took over for legendary coach Doc Adams who retired following last season. Adams led the Pioneers to the school’s first ever state title two years ago.
Dagan Barton’s RBI double, Chance Parker’s RBI triple and a two-run bloop double off the bat of Nick Belcher were among the highlights of the onslaught.
Auburn (24-3) committed three errors in the opening inning as well.
The Rye Cove War Eagles Lady Softball team’s chance for perfection slipped away in a 1-0 loss to Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 softball title game. The key to the win for Auburn came in the final inning when Avery Zuckerwar broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single for the game’s only run.
Rye Cove and Auburn were clearly the top two teams in the state as Rye Cove entered the state championship game undefeated at 27-0 while their counterpart Auburn had a 25-1 record. With the win Auburn (26-1) continued their reign as defending three-time state champs, while the War Eagles (27-1) suffered their first defeat of the season.
As the score would indicate, Saturday’s matchup was a pitcher’s duel between Auburn’s Kirsten Fleet and Rye Cove’s Eden Muncy. Fleet completed the day throwing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts, while Muncy tossed a two-hitter giving up just one unearned run while striking out 12 Auburn batters. The War Eagles have no seniors and should return their entire roster in 2024.
The NBA slapped Memphis Grizzle star Ja Morant with a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season due to conduct detrimental to the league. Morant was suspended from team activities on May 14 after a video surfaced on social media of the All-Star brandishing a firearm. This was the second time within a year the young star would get into trouble by the league as a video of him possessing a firearm was released in March. Morant was given an eight-game suspension for that incident.
The NBA draft presented by State Farm will be held tonight (June 22) on ABC/ESPN beginning at 8 p.m.
The San Antonia Spurs has had really good luck when it comes to the NBA lottery as the last two times the Spurs picked first led them to hall-of-famers David Robinson (1987 out of Navy) and Tim Duncan (1997 out of Wake Forest). This year’s clear-cut number one pick is 7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and expectations for 19-year-old is just as high.
The Charlotte Hornets will pick second and the majority of the mock drafts have G-League player Scoot Henderson joining heading to the Hornets.
The organization announced last week that Michael Jordon’s sale of the franchise has been completed.
Portland has the third overall pick and will most likely take whoever the Hornets don’t between Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.
Houston picks fourth followed by Detroit who picks fifth. Orlando, Indiana, Washington, Utah, Dallas, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Toronto, New Orleans and Atlanta round out the top 15 picks.
Picks 16 through 30 are the following Utah, Los Angeles, Miami, Golden State, Houston, Brooklyn, Brooklyn, Portland, Sacramento, Memphis, Indiana, Charlotte, Utah, Indiana and LA Clippers.
Until next week Buchanan Countians...
“Dont Give Up, Don’t Ever Give Up” — Jimmy Valvano