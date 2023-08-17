This summer has brought some of the most powerful heat in modern history. You may have noticed higher temperatures and sunnier days. The sun produces two types of ultraviolet (UV) radiation: Ultraviolet A (UVA) and Ultraviolet B (UVB). These are both absorbed through our skin, but UVA radiation is the one that does the most damage to our skin.
Sun damage is cumulative which means you cannot reverse what has already been done. Here are a couple tips to keep your skin safe this summer and reduce your risk of developing skin cancer in the future –
Seek shade as much as possible to get out of the sun.
Wear ballcaps, wide-brimmed hats, use umbrellas, or clothing to cover as much of your
skin as possible.
For skin that is not covered, wear sunscreen!
Dermatologists recommend using sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30.
Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside.
On average sunscreen lasts about 80 minutes. Consider that it might be less dependent on the activities you are participating in like swimming, hiking, or playing outdoor sports.
There are two types of sunscreens: one uses chemical reactions to filer UVA radiation and the other uses zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to create a physical barrier on the skin.
Both of these sunscreens are considered to be effective by experts, but dermatologists recommend using sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide because they do a better job at preventing damage to the skin.
Spray sunscreens are best used with lotion or cream-based sunscreens.
Ultraviolet rays are the strongest between 10 AM-2 PM so try to minimize your time in the sun in those hours.
Featured Local Savings
Taking care of your skin is another way that you can stay safe and healthy in this summer heat!
Sources –
1. Inside the most extreme heat wave the Southern U.S. has faced. Washington Post.