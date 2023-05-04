So, do you remember when bacon, eggs, and sunshine were good for you?? I do, and cholesterol hadn’t been invented. (If it had, mom surely would have fried it — and in lard too!
Fried foods were the norm, and I may have been more eager to work in our garden if French Fry seeds were available to plant.
As I’ve gotten older, I am trying mightily to watch what I eat, but sadly my eyes are struggling mightily to keep up!
However, I am a light eater. As soon as it gets light I start eating, and this indulging continues long after all lights are off… except for the refrigerator light, which always calms my hunger pangs. Not so much the light, but the leftovers within.
Each morning I eat a banana and fig bar as a pre-breakfast. {There have been a few times when I have discovered late at night that the house is void of one, or both, thereby, prompting me to run out and find an open store. } Nevertheless, I hold off on both until I have read my Bible.
{No Bible! No Breakfast was what Preacher Clarence Greenleaf shouted every morning when he was Senior Dean at CCYC in the late 70’s. Preacher G, as he was often addressed, was such a dynamic leader that nearly all rushed to comply and grew thereby. Several who heard that every morning went on to become preachers as well.}
A recent poll reveals that 75% of respondents say they are overweight. The other 25% didn’t answer…since It’s hard to talk when your mouth is full!
Thankfully, I am finding pleasure in simple things more and more these days: plain cheesecake, brownies without nuts, banana splits W/O the cherry…
Recipe Book: Thought for food.
Pastry Chef: Bake Up Artist.
I scream! You scream! We all scream for Ice Cream!
Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones.
(Proverbs 16:24)
Until next time…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the WVirginia Mountaineer.