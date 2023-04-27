Hello Readers: I wasn’t feeling well when I woke up this Sunday morning, I rolled over and woke up at 11:18 a.m. Ray was up and fixing breakfast when I finally got up. I missed in person church, that’s a bad way to start the week. Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message and it was on Facebook so I did get to watch. He read Luke 23:39-43, Luke 23:14-16, Romans 10:8-9,13 and

Luke 14:21-23. Stand up for Jesus and let the world go by! It was a wonderful message.

