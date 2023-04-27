Hello Readers: I wasn’t feeling well when I woke up this Sunday morning, I rolled over and woke up at 11:18 a.m. Ray was up and fixing breakfast when I finally got up. I missed in person church, that’s a bad way to start the week. Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message and it was on Facebook so I did get to watch. He read Luke 23:39-43, Luke 23:14-16, Romans 10:8-9,13 and
Luke 14:21-23. Stand up for Jesus and let the world go by! It was a wonderful message.
Bennett Ryan is three months old today (Tuesday). He’s growing so fast!
Featured Local Savings
I’m excited to announce New Hope Missions will be starting up their soup ministry again.
We’ve named it Soup and Scriptures. Our first time back will be Wednesday May 10 and we’re planning on the soup being ready about 4:30pm. The soup being made that day is a favorite,
Taco Soup! Plan on stopping by and eating with us at the church and if you know of anyone that needs a meal you’re welcome to take soup to them. If you would like to learn more about New Hope Missions check out their Facebook page. More information on this to come…
We went to Pizza Plus Thursday for a Reader Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the new owners of the Virginia Mountaineer. We had a wonderful time visiting with friends, old and new!
Friday was a beautiful day. Ray tilled my garden again and I planted cucumbers and put out onion sets, I’ll just have to cover them the next few cold nights.
Happy first birthday Asher Brooks McCoy!! We’ve got a new walker in the family! Asher Brooks (aka little man) took three steps all by himself!! And he got his first haircut, he’s had a big week!!
I know spring is close, today’s weather is a little cooler than it has been. I walked through the living room and noticed the sun was out, it was raining in the front yard and not raining a drop in the back yard.
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Grundy Community Center Wednesday April 26th (today). The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car, we will come to you.
The Buchanan County Humane Society will be having a big yard sale on May 4,5,6 at their new location behind Grundy High School starting at 8 a.m. and going until about 3 p.m. We’ll be putting out additional items each day so plan on shopping with us each day!! There’s a large variety of items to choose from! Please come out and support all the animals!
The Friends of the Library will be holding their annual Read It, Eat It, Plant It sale on May 5 beginning at 9 a.m. They will have used books, baked goods, flower and vegetable plants.
Sounds like a day of good food and fun!
Prayer warriors, please put DeClan McCoy on your prayer list. The doctor’s found places in his lungs and he’ll be starting radiation treatments. Pray hard for this little child!!
Prayer warriors, please put Brayden Baldwin on your prayer list. He’s very sick and facing having a feeding tube put in. Pray hard for this little child!!
I have a long prayer list… Eddie, Coy (having surgery this month), Grover, Linda, Virginia, Michael (had a stroke), Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zach (he’s doing so well!), Blaze (improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave and Penny (both need much prayer), Paw Randall and Mamaw Arlene, Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry, Abby, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Memphis and Faye, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own, keep praying!), Paul and Iris, Glen (he’s home doing better), Krissy (she’s having tests and surgery), Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
To me belongeth vengeance and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.
Deuteronomy 32:35 KJV
Until next week…
God will order your steps… but you have to move your feet.
Deb Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.