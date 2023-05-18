Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and made it to church right on time. Brother Eddie Wilson brought the message, What is appointed to us? He read Job 7:1-3, Hebrews 9:27, Luke 16:22-23, and Psalms 118:24. It was good to hear Brother Eddie again, great message.

New Hope Missions officially began their soup ministry Wednesday. A group of us gathered together Wednesday afternoon in their outdoor kitchen and fixed the inaugural pot of taco soup in the new 31 gallon soup pot. It’s so tall we have to work from steps. We made 138 cups of delicious taco soup, and I left with 18 to deliver. It was a great day…

