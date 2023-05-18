Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and made it to church right on time. Brother Eddie Wilson brought the message, What is appointed to us? He read Job 7:1-3, Hebrews 9:27, Luke 16:22-23, and Psalms 118:24. It was good to hear Brother Eddie again, great message.
New Hope Missions officially began their soup ministry Wednesday. A group of us gathered together Wednesday afternoon in their outdoor kitchen and fixed the inaugural pot of taco soup in the new 31 gallon soup pot. It’s so tall we have to work from steps. We made 138 cups of delicious taco soup, and I left with 18 to deliver. It was a great day…
Thursday morning up early headed to Council to work the mobile food truck. We served 184 people in about 2 hours. It started out cool but got very warm before we got done.
Featured Local Savings
Friday morning up very early headed to Abingdon to pick up Ray’s new hearing aids and on the way home my new glasses. We saw Keith and Pam, the first time in years! It’s always good to check in with people and catch up on news.
I stopped on the way home and saw Asher, he’s walking and crawling all over the place! I stopped and saw Bennett, he rolled over! Aren’t babies wonderful??!!
Ray fixed breakfast outside on the Blackstone Saturday morning. We had french toast and bacon, it was very good. It always tastes better cooked outside, with someone else doing the cooking!
Ray and I want to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Heath Harrison. We go back a long way, he’s delivered many a KFC dinner to our Senior Events when Ray was in office. He was a big man with a big personality and the biggest, jolliest laugh, he will be missed. I’m so sorry…
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Coy, Grover, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zack (doing well, keep praying!), Blaze (still improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Abby, Kester (no blockage!) and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own), Paul and Iris, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Hearl and Ilene, unspoken, Gurvis, Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder, Feeding my Sheep will be doing their food giveaway Saturday May 20th. You must first go to the old Russell Prater school location to line up and get a number. Someone will be there to assist you. The giveaway starts at 9:00 and goes until 1:00.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com
This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.
Psalm 118:24 KJV
Until next week…
Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles: it takes away today’s peace.
Happy Mother’s Day!!
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.