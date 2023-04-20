Have you ever wondered what opportunities are available for adults to go back to school and obtain their GED credential? Here are the six post- GED opportunities you can look forward to:
1. College: The GED is a widely recognized and accepted certification. Ninety-eight percent of colleges admit individuals with a GED. So, don’t feel like achieving a college degree is out of reach.
2. Military: Did you know the GED was originally created for veterans and members of the military? Joining the military is certainly an option with your GED, and if you didn’t graduate high school, earning a GED is highly recommended for those entering the military. Joining the military comes with great benefits such as: healthcare, housing allowance, tuition assistance/scholarships for college, and retirement benefits.
Featured Local Savings
3. Career: As many employers require job candidates to have a high school diploma or GED, your credential will open the door to many more career opportunities. Even if you aren’t interested in pursuing a college degree, your new diploma can still help you qualify for many jobs.
4. Trade School Certificate: Another opportunity after receiving your GED? Trade school. Trade school, also known as vocational school, offers focused training that prepares you to work in a specific field, and programs typically take up to two years to complete. There are several different types of trade school programs, such as: Medical assisting, Dental assisting, Pharmacy technician, Nursing assistant, Cosmetology, Culinary, Welding, and Electrical. Once you complete these training programs, you’ll receive a certification in that field.
5. Work Promotion: Getting your GED shows your boss you’re ready for a promotion. It’s a significant milestone that illustrates your desire to grow and willingness to take on more responsibility which could lead to promotion opportunities and pay raises.
6. Better Outlook on Life: Many people gain a sense of pride and accomplishment upon reaching a milestone like passing the GED. Whether you are the first in the family to receive a GED, being an example to your kids, or are just making a better life for yourself, GED graduates have so much to be proud of.
For more information on how to obtain your GED and be able to take advantage of more opportunities, please call Southwest Regional Adult Education at 276-889-5424.
GED(R) is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.
Beverly Prater Ashby with Southwest Regional Adult Education is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.