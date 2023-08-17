Harman Elementary School first existed just below Star Branch on what is referred to as Bull Creek and was located just about one mile below the Harman
Mining Company Store. The Earl Fields family lived just above the store, the first house above the trestle that crossed the road carrying coal and miners from the Number One mine portal.
Just a short mile for our family members to walk. Several hundred other students had much further to walk, as students from Bull Mountain, Deel Fork, and Belcher Fork attended the Grade 1 through 7 school that existed from about 1938 until the new Harman School was erected and ready for the school year of 1952-53.
I was privileged to attend the old Harman School during my first four years of school. (Kindergarten had not been invented.) This was a school that actually consisted of two buildings with a playground in between, and a large Outhouse at the back of the playground for both Boys and Girls, probably teachers as well, for there was no indoor plumbing and water had to be gathered from a fresh water spring on the hill, a hill we slid down in winter time, forming a human chain that screamed all the way down into the playground for a gentle stop. What fun!
When I attended in Grades One through Four we had our building, and the other building consisted of Grades 5-7, and the Principal’s Office. The principal was Mrs. Laura Harman and she ran a tight ship... and carried a big paddle. (I had to go see her once when I was in Second Grade, and it sure was a long walk across the playground. I was being led by my 2nd Grade teacher, Pauline Tylenda , because I had knocked out a girl’s two front teeth. I just knew I was in for the beating of my life! But I loved Miss Tylenda and I knew in my heart she loved me, and was not enjoying one bit the necessary trip to visit the principal.
(The ceiling in our classroom was at least 12 feet high, and I had been tossing up an orange during our ’In class lunch period’....Everyone brought their own sack lunch, or almost everyone. Some didn’t have it and most of us shared with others.
We knew those that had nothing even then, and who’s dad had been laid off.)
I would toss the orange up and try to get it close to the ceiling without touching -it, and then catch it when it came back down. I was getting pretty good until the orange came down right behind me and hit a pop bottle as the girl seated behind me was taking a drink. I was shocked beyond words at my miscalculation, and the blood and teeth on the floor as the girl began to cry, while I had a premonition of what I assumed would be my punishment. Not to mention a hefty bill at the dentist office in Grundy. I had never been to a dentist office, but the horror tales abounded... (Mom and Dad had just tied a string around my loose baby teeth, tying the other end to a doorknob... and then slamming the door!)
But I imagined this girl needed a little more work somehow.)
Mom and Dad were not going to be happy campers when they heard about this. Fortunately, there were no telephones at school or home.
After Miss Tylenda explained to Mrs. Harman what had happened, as I sat sobbing in a chair facing her, thinking that I Wuz Going To Get The Beating Of
My Young Life!
And then I remembered that Mrs. Harman really liked my Mom and Dad and had eaten many meals at our house, actually THE CLUB HOUSE, for my Mom had been feeding Harman Mining Company employees and others like Mrs. Harman for several years!
But Mrs. Harman did give me a friendly reminder to stop throwing oranges up into the air! And there were smiles all around!
(Don’t recall how the girl that lost her two front teeth got her smile fixed, but thinking she did. Pray so. My errant toss haunts me to this day.
There was a stove in each classroom as that required coal or wood occasionally, and older boys took care of that. (We certainly did not want to sit too close to the stove, or too far away either. On warmer days both the door and window was left open in hopes a gentle breeze would blow in off Bull Creek. Just one window and one door in each classroom. Bare necessities!
Also, it was older boys that traveled up on the hill to carry a bucket of water to each classroom. Each bucket had a dipper, and we made our own drinking cups out of paper. One time use as you might imagine. But some would drink right out of the dipper.
Inside my 2nd Grade classroom was where all seven grades got together on rare occasions. One of those occasions was when a traveling Indian presented a show for the whole school. He had the costume of an Indian anyway, complete with a long feathered headdress that cascaded down his back. One of the things he did was throw a tomahawk into the wooden wall. But it took him two tries!
And he had a long whip that he snapped at the wall and said he ‘killum fly! Outside on the playground our main fun time was playing Stickball. Bats were not available, but sponge balls were, and occasionally they got hit into Bull Creek,
and that would end the game. Swinging a stick with over 100 kids running around wasn’t exactly a safe place to be, but it was so much fun!
The number one activity on the sandy playground with zero grass was ‘Shooting Marbles’. Every boy had a pocketful and at least one ‘Tall’, a marble that was a little bigger, and may have been a ‘Steelie’, and was made of steel I suppose.
To shoot a marble you had to position the marble just back of your right thumbnail, if you were right-handed, and then flip it toward a marble inside about a five foot circle, (No one measured how big, but those playing would throw down five or six marbles into the middle of the circle.
(After lagging to see who would shoot first, second, third and so on, the first shooter would try to shoot one out of the circle, and if successful, it was his. And, if he could put a backspin on his shot, his ‘Tall’ would be right behind another marble for an easy shot. If a marble player was good, he might knock out all the marbles!
Running the table like a ‘Pool Shark’.
I said ‘He’, for not many girls played marbles. One exception was my First Cousin Peggy Sue Fuller who lived about fifty miles away at Clinchco, Virginia.
Peggy was a pig-tailed Tom Boy who not only liked to climb trees, but also just happened to be the World Champion Marble Shooter!
(At least I never saw anyone that compared! She owned the Ring!)
When we visited the Fullers I often watched her in action. There was not a boy or girl in Clinchco that could hang with her, and she had several Big Buckets full! I Marveled at her talent! But her Dad chided her for taking all the other kids marbles, but I could tell he was proud of her.
I did have a fight on the playground once with neighbor and best friend Willard Owens. It had started the day before on the ‘Cinder Track’ across from the Company Store, and just up from the big bathhouse where hundreds of miners showered after every shift, and where we played ball. The fight was fierce and had been broken up by miners who were coming off a shift. The next day, the fight picked back up where we left off as Willard met me at the playground gate the next morning.
“You ready to go again?” he asked as he swung a haymaker at my chin! Ouch!
And we fought and rolled on the playground until 5th Grade teacher Mrs. Hartford grabbed us and took us inside and had us sit in chairs looking at each other while threatening us within an inch of our life.... if we didn’t shake hands and let bygones be bygones.
Somehow, it worked... and we Never had another fight, even though we were roommates in college for four years a decade later...
One fall day at Hiwassee Junior College in 1961, Willard flipped a Nickel to a boy who said he would whip my butt for a nickel... and Willard said: “Well, don’t let that stop you!” ....
Thirty minutes later after the friend had failed to whip my butt, and the room was torn all to pieces, the ‘Would Be Butt Beater’ said he was leaving,...and Willard smiled and said:
“Well, give me my nickel back then!” And fellow Harman and Grundy grad Scotty Lambert dug the nickel out of his pocket and threw it at Willard!...
So, I obviously won the fight, but Scotty later helped us go undefeated in intramural football both years at Hiwassee Junior College. Scotty would catch every football I threw to him! In our quick huddle, Scotty would often say:
“ I’M GOING LONG!” Even when he was covered by several players, Scotty would manage to come down with the pigskin nearly every time. Scotty could have gone Pro instead of Long. LOL
Scotty was the focus of the defense, so occasionally I would pass the ball to Willard, who would be all alone on the left flat, and Willard would run untouched to paydirt.
Scotty went on to become one of the best math teachers to ever teach at Garden High School! He sure put-up big numbers on the scoreboard!
And so did Willard in the Game of Life! Very successful with the United Company. Becoming the Mayor of Grundy and preacher at the Harman church we all attended growing up.
But I digress. Getting back to the Old Harman School. There came a September day in 1952 when all of the students traveled about three miles on down the road to a brand-new brick school that was rumored to have indoor plumbing.
...and its own heating system....
Next Week: THE BUS WRECK ...and life at the New Harman School where Mrs. Harman would also be the principal. Yay!