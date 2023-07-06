In today’s digital age, computer scamming and identity theft have become pervasive threats that can wreak havoc on individuals and organizations alike.
Cybercriminals employ various sophisticated techniques to deceive and steal personal information, making it crucial for everyone to stay vigilant and well-informed. Here are a few helpful tips that may help keep you and your finances safe from attack.
Strengthen Your Passwords:
Use unique, complex passwords for each online account
Avoid obvious choices like birth dates or consecutive numbers. Incorporate a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols
Consider using a reputable password manager to generate and securely store passwords
Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA):
Utilize 2FA whenever available to add an extra layer of security
Use authentication apps or hardware tokens instead of relying on SMS-based codes
Be Wary of Phishing Attempts:
Never click on suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources
Double-check email senders’ addresses for any discrepancies
Pay attention to spelling and grammar errors in emails or messages
Keep Your Software Up to Date:
Regularly update your operating system, antivirus software, and applications
Enable automatic updates whenever possible
Secure Your Wi-Fi Network:
Change the default password of your Wi-Fi router
Use a strong encryption protocol, such as WPA2 or WPA3
Disable remote administration and guest network features if not needed
Exercise Caution on Social Media:
Limit the personal information you share publicly
Adjust privacy settings to control who can access your posts and profile
Use Secure Websites:
Look for “https://” and a padlock icon in the browser address bar for secure connections
Avoid entering sensitive information on unsecured websites
Regularly Monitor Your Financial Accounts:
Check your bank statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity
Report any unauthorized transactions immediately to your bank or credit card issuer
Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Calls and Emails:
Do not provide personal information to unknown callers or respond to unsolicited emails
Verify the legitimacy of requests by contacting the organization directly
Educate Yourself:
Stay informed about the latest phishing and scamming techniques
Attend cybersecurity awareness programs or webinars
Read reputable online sources for up-to-date information
Remember, no security measure is foolproof, but by implementing these tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to computer scamming and identity theft. Stay vigilant, remain proactive, and prioritize the protection of your personal information in te digital realm
By practicing these habits consistently, you can thwart the attempts of cybercriminals and ensure a safer online experience for yourself and your loved ones
Stay safe, stay secure!
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is always open, if you need assistance please let us know. You can always reach us by dialing (276)935-2313, this is our Administration line, or by dialing 911 for any emergency.
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.