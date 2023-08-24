Dear Savvy Senior: What retirement planning tips can you recommend to single women? I’m a divorced 58-year-old women with a teenaged son and have very little saved for retirement.

— Financially Vulnerable

Featured Local Savings

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer and a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

Tags

Recommended for you