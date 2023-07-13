Hello Readers: Happy birthday to friend and classmate Pat Bartley. I hope you have a wonderful day.
Neither Ray nor I felt good Sunday morning, so we turned over and went back to sleep. Ray fixed his usual big breakfast when we got up. Our church service was on Facebook, Brother Ronnie Sliger brought the message. If you don’t have a home church or are housebound please check out our church Facebook page, you’ll get a blessing.
I’ve spent the week watching the rain, wishing it would stop. Then it got so hot and humid I couldn’t do much outside. I tried working in my little garden in the evenings, the weeds were taking over. We finally got the yard mowed, and I did some of the weedeating.
My little kitchen garden is doing well. I’ve already eaten cucumbers and peppers, the beans and tomatoes are coming right along. I put out five cabbage plants and they look good. I’ve never grown cabbage before.
The red raspberries are doing well this year, we have them growing wild all over. I can only reach a fraction of them, but there’s enough for me to put some in the freezer. I used to make a pie with them that Ray absolutely loved. I didn’t have a pie crust yesterday so I made a pudding instead. Take one box of raspberry Jell-O — I use the sugar free — mix with one cup of very hot water and one cup ice cubes. Stir until dissolved and it starts to thicken (may have to refrigerate for 30 minutes). Stir in one small container Cool whip, add one cup of raspberries and chill. Ray could eat the whole thing!
Brother Joe, from church, has the prettiest garden I’ve ever seen. He definitely has a green thumb.
I heard from a reader that now lives in Bluefield but lived in Buchanan County many years ago. Miss June, it was so nice hearing from you and thank you for the kind words! I couldn’t find your profile on Facebook so please send me a friend request.
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (pray hard!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery),Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal (carpal tunnel), Jenny, Kester and Rita, Miss Jean, Kay and David (he had a little setback, pray very hard for both of them!),Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Brittany and Bennett, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, a non profit provider, will be at the Council Park Thursday, July 13. The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event — stay in your car and we will come to you.
Reminder, Feeding my Sheep will be doing their food giveaway Saturday, July 15. You must first go to the old Russell Prater school location to line up and get a number. Someone will be there to assist you. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” — Genesis 1:27 KJV
Until next week…
Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles; it takes away today’s peace.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.