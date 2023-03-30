Hello Readers: Up early this morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast and we made it to church on time. Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message, He read Mark 5:25-43, and Mark 5:15. Don’t give up, only believe! We all need Jesus!!

We got up early Monday morning to get ready to go to the funeral home. We met her boys there and helped make the arrangements. For those that missed it, Ray’s sister Judy passed away Saturday afternoon.

