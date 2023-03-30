Hello Readers: Up early this morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast and we made it to church on time. Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message, He read Mark 5:25-43, and Mark 5:15. Don’t give up, only believe! We all need Jesus!!
We got up early Monday morning to get ready to go to the funeral home. We met her boys there and helped make the arrangements. For those that missed it, Ray’s sister Judy passed away Saturday afternoon.
I got to visit Bennett today and he smiled and baby talked to me, I hung around until Amelia got off the bus and found out about her day. I enjoyed myself, I don’t slow down enough and just enjoy the simple things.
Up early Wednesday morning to work the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, in Grundy. We served 161 people in about two hours. I ( mistakenly) thought it was going to warm up some today, it didn’t.
I’m loving this warm weather! We got to work outside some, it rained enough we didn’t get to plow the garden. So, I started spring cleaning the kitchen.
We had our first thunderstorm last night, it’s said that will wake up the snakes. I can tell you that is true! I opened the kitchen door to our side porch and there was a black snake about 18 inches long curled up.
It got away from me, so I won’t be leaving the kitchen door open anymore!!
I have a long prayer list… Eddie, Todd, Virginia, Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zach, Miss Gertrude, Dave and Penny, Paw Randall and Mamaw Arlene, Howard and Susie, Kristin and baby Conway, Henry and Sherry, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Phyllis and Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Memphis and Faye, Miss Jean, Sister Pat, Kay and David, Paul and Iris, Glen, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Praise report!! Blaze is home and will be starting therapy. Please keep praying for continued progress and complete healing!!
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, All ye that hope in the LORD.
Psalm 31:24 KJV
Until next week…
God doesn’t give us what we can handle, God helps us handle what we are given.
Deb Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.