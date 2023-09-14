Hello Readers!!
We slept late Sunday morning, grabbed a cup of coffee and got to church on time.
Brother Ronnie Sliger brought the message, he read 1 Kings 17:8-13. Just enough is all we need! He was on fire, great message!!
Harman Freewill Baptist Church will be holding a revival starting Monday Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The first night will be Pastor John Blackburn and his church singers. Tuesday Sept. 12 will be Julia Smith and Leann Clifton Youth. Wednesday Sept. 13 will be Pastor Edward Tiller with Casey and Mary Rose Singers. Thursday Sept. 14 will be Preacher Jason Nunley and the Jackson Family. Friday Sept. 15 will be Pastor Steve Perkins and church singers. Sunday morning Sept. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. will be Preacher Scotty Coleman bringing the message and Sister Liz Darnell will be singing. A big homecoming dinner will be held after the service. Pastor Eddie Wilson and Assistant Pastor Rodney Stiltner welcome everyone!!
After church Ray and I went to the movies and saw Equalizer 3. I liked it although I’ll tell you the language and violence was intense. We went home after the movies and got on our side by side and went back to Grundy for something to eat then explored one of the trails on our way back home. We saw one deer and seven turkeys in the mountains.
I went to New Hope Church Wednesday afternoon and helped make vegetable beef soup. It was delicious! Several area churches came and got cups to take back for their Wednesday evening soup and scriptures. Set out crackers, bottled water, snack cakes and coffee and you’ll have a simple meal and fellowship after your Bible Study. If your church is interested in participating in this please contact Ryan at 935-8288.
I worked with the Buchanan County Humane Society Saturday morning at Spirit fest in Grundy. The crowds were large, lots of kids, and I think everyone had a good time. It was so hot but we had rain showers come through and cool things off. We had thunder and lightning at one point but it passed. It was a good day.
I went through my prayer list with a friend and removed some names. If I removed someone and they need to be put back on please let me know!! Randy (has cancer), Christine, Gary, Margaret, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Henry, Dean, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave, Jamia,
Jean, Leon, Ralph, Mike, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Phyllis and Mike, Betty, Danny and Judy, Miss Jean (improving), Kay and David, Glen (needs prayers), Sandy and June, Willard and Lelia, George, Pauline, Martha, Sandy, Hearl and Ilene, Rex, Darren, Carter, Amy, Nellie, Brittany, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Council Park on Thursday Sept. 14. The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
Reminder, Feeding my Sheep will be doing their food giveaway Saturday September 16th. You must first go to the old Russell Prater school location to line up and get a number. Someone will be there to assist you. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumbling block to them that are weak.
1 Corinthians 8:9 KJV
Until next week…
Are you Rapture ready??