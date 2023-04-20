Today I would like to review a traffic law in Virginia that I have received questions about in the past. Did you know that continuously driving in the left lane is not only against the law but also dangerous? In this week’s From the Desk of the Sheriff, I would like to go over the state code sections and penalties associated with left lane driving, the dangers of this behavior, and what you can do if you encounter a left lane driver.
First and foremost, let’s address the legal aspect of left lane driving in Virginia. According to Virginia Code § 46.2-804, drivers are required to keep to the right except when passing slower-moving vehicles, making a left turn, or when directed to use the left lane by highway markings or signs. This means that unless you are passing another vehicle or making a left turn, you should be driving in the right lane.
The consequences for violating this law can be steep. Virginia Code § 46.2-861.1 establishes that driving in the left lane when not passing is considered reckless driving, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor offense. This offense can result in a fine of up to $2,500, up to 12 months in jail, and a driver’s license suspension for up to six months.
Now that we’ve covered the legal ramifications of left lane driving, let’s discuss why it’s dangerous. When drivers continuously travel in the left lane, they can create dangerous situations on the road. For example, if a faster-moving vehicle approaches from behind and the left lane is blocked by a slower vehicle, the faster driver may attempt to pass on the right, which can lead to a collision.
Additionally, left lane drivers can create congestion and slow down traffic, particularly during peak travel times. This can lead to frustration and aggressive driving behavior, which can also lead to accidents.
So, what should you do if you encounter a left lane driver? The first step is to be patient and avoid aggressive driving behaviors such as tailgating or honking. If you need to pass the left lane driver, do so on the right and make sure to signal your intentions clearly.
If you notice that left lane driving is a persistent problem on a particular stretch of road, consider reporting it to law enforcement. This can help prevent accidents and promote safe driving practices.
Continuously driving in the left lane is against the law in Virginia and can lead to dangerous situations on the road. Violating this law can result in steep penalties, including fines and jail time. If you encounter a left lane driver, remain patient and avoid aggressive driving behaviors.
Remember, safe driving practices are key to preventing accidents and keeping everyone on the road safe.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.