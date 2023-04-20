Today I would like to review a traffic law in Virginia that I have received questions about in the past. Did you know that continuously driving in the left lane is not only against the law but also dangerous? In this week’s From the Desk of the Sheriff, I would like to go over the state code sections and penalties associated with left lane driving, the dangers of this behavior, and what you can do if you encounter a left lane driver.

First and foremost, let’s address the legal aspect of left lane driving in Virginia. According to Virginia Code § 46.2-804, drivers are required to keep to the right except when passing slower-moving vehicles, making a left turn, or when directed to use the left lane by highway markings or signs. This means that unless you are passing another vehicle or making a left turn, you should be driving in the right lane.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you