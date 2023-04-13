Today is April 13. I know some people shy away from the number 13, especially Friday the 13th for fear of bad luck.

My football and baseball coach at Grundy High School, Frank Spraker, was notorious for witty sayings. He once made the comment, “I would rather be lucky than good.” If you win, I suppose it makes no difference. . . . and Coach Spraker won his share of the games and was even selected ‘Coach of the Year’ in 1954 by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Grundy won the last five games of the season impressively, including wins over rivals Graham and Richlands.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you