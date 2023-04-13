Today is April 13. I know some people shy away from the number 13, especially Friday the 13th for fear of bad luck.
My football and baseball coach at Grundy High School, Frank Spraker, was notorious for witty sayings. He once made the comment, “I would rather be lucky than good.” If you win, I suppose it makes no difference. . . . and Coach Spraker won his share of the games and was even selected ‘Coach of the Year’ in 1954 by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Grundy won the last five games of the season impressively, including wins over rivals Graham and Richlands.
Coach Spraker had a booming voice that commanded attention, but no one I ever met had more funny stories, nor could find more humor in any situation.
I recall that the football practices at the old Vansant Ballpark in the hot sun were brutal, and water breaks were almost non-existent. . .
Those two-a-day dog days of August practices always started off with Coach Spraker smiling and leading simple exercises like arm circles.
In front with arms straight out, reversing directions, and then up overhead, and then out to the side…so ridiculously simple, but tiring after fifteen minutes of making circles, continuing to smile, but knowing the hard stuff was coming, even though we felt like our arms might fall off. But then the running in place and the ‘belly flops’ started, and soon some boys were throwing up their breakfast, and even their supper from the night before. But we smiled on! Having the time of our lives.
Here was a man who was pushing us to our limit, and we were surviving and thriving. Life was good!
After the warm-up exercises, backs and line had their separate drills with Coach Spraker always insisting that we knock somebody down. Before a game he would often say: “Now men, there are 11 fights going to break out when that whistle blows. To have any chance at all, we need to win 6 of them!
Knock somebody down!
Once, during practice after a player had just been ‘ knocked down’. He came up to Coach Spraker and said “Co — Co -ACH, IT — HU — HURTS to take a DE- DEEP BR — BREATH!”
“Then take two short ones!” was Coach’s response. The absurdity of that response made us all laugh — even the player with the breath knocked out of him.
But, Coach Spraker had superhuman strength, and would sometimes show us how it was done. Coach would get down in a lineman’s stance and demonstrate the two-on-one drill. Coach would be the one, and he would ask the two to fire out into him, even though he had no pads or helmet. When they did,
Coach flipped both players down the field with his arms (flippers!) kind of like a pinball machine.
Coach Spraker coached the line only in his later years, and Dewey Davis remembers that after the linemen finished their drills, Coach would say:
“Let’s go down on the other end and play with the girls!” (Referring to the backs)
“He was one in a million, and I loved him dearly”, Dewey told me. I think that sentiment was echoed by the thousands of players and students who were privileged to attend his classes or play on a team he coached, or even attend Grundy High School when he was a principal, or even ride a bus he was driving.
Even the one that caught on fire as we returned to Grundy after an evening practice in 1959. But that is a different story.
I was privileged to attend the Big Man’s funeral in 1996 at the Grundy Methodist Church. Coach passed at the young age of 78. Another coaching legend, Don Newberry, delivered a stirring eulogy: Coach Spraker was one of a kind . . . Once you met him it was impossible to forget him. And…This was true for each of these Hall of Fame coaching legends.
One last thing about Coach Spraker and his playing days at UVA and Milligan College: Coach was tagged with the nickname ‘Thor’. Thor was a Norse god & was the god of thunder, lightning & strength.
Until next time . . .
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.