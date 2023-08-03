Many of the hundreds of shoppers that park and shop daily at the Vansant Food City likely remember when the old fenced-in Vansant Ballpark sat on the site.
Very likely recalling a carnival, horse show, tent revival, or football or baseball or softball game, or perhaps a zillion other games ... games with marbles and jump ropes and circles and even straight lines where ‘Red Rover’ was played as one line requested that the other line send someone over and you hoped your line could catch them without breaking!
Plus, Ring Around the Rosy, and countless games of Tag or ‘King of the Mountain’ … So many games! So much fun!
The beloved playground where thousands of playground warriors rushed to beat the tardy bell after recess or lunch. After all, Principal Leroy Jones was rumored to have an ‘Electric Paddle’. They knew he ran a tight ship, and book larnin’ was the primary objective.
But ... back to that fence. I’m talking a 10’ high board fence that only a few brave boys knew where a loose board was… or dared to tunnel under! A fence that very few could hit a baseball over. A few of us did hit one in the river occasionally.
(I am told that Chester Lewis, who lived just a stone’s throw away, once hit one, not only across the fence, but also across the Levisa River and across the railroad tracks. Landing high on the mountain!)….Back! Back! Back! GONE!
(But Chester had arms like fence posts!)
The old Vansant Ballpark doubled as a football field for Grundy, Hurley and Garden High Schools. (Garden has since consolidated with Whitewood High School, into Twin Valley High School.)
Hard to imagine how just one ballpark became the hub of the county. Perhaps it was because it was the ‘Only Outdoor Area’ with lights…Electricity in homes was new also, and many had grown up reading by candlelight or lantern.
Hardly one blade of grass standing then. Just sand, and on rainy nights, an overabundance of mud or water. So much so, that the ball tended to float away after the Referee marked it ready for play!
But many reading this likely have a clue how much blood, sweat and tears, not to mention a few teeth, along with shouts of victory, and cries of agony and defeat, are covered up by mega tons of concrete and asphalt to help shape the Food City parking lot. It was the Best of Times for those of us that lived through it…Or survived!
Coach Frank Spraker would have us all lined up back there in the 50’s…(about 50 strong).... And Coach would have us hold our arms straight out while we made silly little circles to the right ... then left.
Then arms up with the same little circles ... then arms straight in front with hundreds of more ‘Little Circles’...
(I remember thinking at the time that passersby on 460 had to be doing a doubletake, wondering what in the world we were doing.)
And the whole time we’d be grinning because we knew that any minute Coach would have us running in place & jumping on our bellies … and right back up running in place ...
Popping up like toast out of a toaster over and over again ...
Until some were puking up their breakfast ... Along with what they had for supper the night before…And not a drop of water to be found ...
I have no clue how we survived it for they gave us ‘Salt Tablets’ & just enough water to swallow them with!
So, as you shop at Vansant Food City, please consider that the Parking Lot is built over where the sweat blood and tears of nameless thousands gave their all in their pursuit to be a man…. & to be a part of the mighty Grundy Golden Wave football team, or the mighty Hurley Rebel football team or the mighty Garden Green Dragon football team.
But many others came on those magical Friday nights to watch the Pride of SWVA Golden Wave Band. The high-stepping majorettes always putting on a show as beautiful cheerleaders from each team got the overflowing crowd into the performance and game. Many having to watch as they parked on the side of the road. Straining to hear Jim Dellinger call the game on the P.A.
Still, most folks filled up the ballpark, parking as far away as the Magic Mart, or Vansant red light, to watch a football game under Friday Night Lights.
All three schools had their standout coaches and players:
Hurley had the legendary Smiley Ratliff. Smiley was a war hero, and often told stories of hand to hand combat that he survived during the Korean War. And Smiley would scrunch up his face and swing his arms to make his heart-pounding stories come alive. Whether at the courthouse bench, or anywhere a group of boys are men would gather.
As a highly successful football coach, Smiley instilled into each player that there is nothing on earth as important as the next block or tackle or run! No excuses!
In my mind, I can still see Smiley Ratliff come into the Lynwood Theater on a Saturday evening, still wearing his mining clothes and eating a bag of popcorn and drinking a coke.
Smiley loved the old westerns almost as much as he liked making millions mining coal, and winning football games. The Rebels were always few in number, but possessed fighting spirits like no others around.
Smiley ran the old Single-Wing, and as I recall, his best player, Double Zero 00 Sam Varney, was one of his best backs who could always get five yards. Sam later received a scholarship to the University of Tennessee... There were many others I’m certain.
At Garden High School, the Green Dragons were coached by P.L. Williams in the 50’s, coaching Garden to its only win over Grundy in 1959. Thanks in part to Benny Coxton who led Garden to the 6-0 victory on a muddy field. Benny was also named MVP at three all-star football games after the season: Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee. Not sure how that happened, but he was the best quarterback in the area, and perhaps America!
Grundy had a plethora of outstanding coaches in the 50’s and early 60’s: Coach Frank Spraker was voted Coach of the Year in 1953, and Karl Reedy and Brownie Cummins had district championships. Coach Cummins missing out on a State Championship because of an ineligible player in 1963. (I still think it was a bookkeeping error!)
Grundy had many All-State players during the time period. One, Johnny Snead, played Right Guard and would knock your jock strap off. Fortunately, I played right beside of him at Right Tackle, and kept mine on. Johnny and I were on the 1959 team.
Clyde ’Nose’ Keene was MVP three straight years for the Golden Wave: 56,57 & 58. Nose had a nose for the football at his Middle Linebacker position and played Center on offense.
Great running backs for Grundy in the 50’s and 60’s would have to include L.C. Ferrell, who Coach Cummins said could run like a gazelle, but career cut short by injury, and both Red Phillips and Bob Williams, who were always good for ‘Whatever was needed’ … Both receiving college scholarships: Red at Kentucky and Bob at Duke
But I can’t forget the MVP quarterback Harold ‘Molly Sturgill, who was chosen MVP Quarterback by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in 1951 and was granted a scholarship to W & L…I previously wrote an article about this strong-armed quarterback who could stand on the 50 yard line at the Old Vansant Ballpark and sail a football through the goalpost!
Good Golly, Mr. Molly!
Until next time…