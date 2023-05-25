Next week is Memorial Day, it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our nation’s military personnel.

I am a huge supporter of our nation’s military and all the men and women who have proudly serve and I would like to personally say thank you for your service. This holiday is a time to remember and honor those who gave their lives in service to our country, protecting our freedom and way of life.

