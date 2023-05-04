May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and it’s important to know the warning signs and take action if you or someone you know is experiencing them. Stroke, also known as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage or a rupture of a blood vessel. This can cause brain cells to die and lead to permanent brain damage or death.
Warning Signs of a Stroke:
Recognizing the warning signs of a stroke is crucial in getting the necessary medical attention.
Here are some common signs of a stroke:
Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body
Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech
Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or coordination
Sudden severe headache with no known cause
If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these signs, call 911 immediately. Time is of the essence when it comes to stroke, and the faster medical attention is received, the better the chances of recovery.
There are several ways to reduce the risk of having a stroke:
Control high blood pressure: High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke. If you have high blood pressure, work with your doctor to manage it through medication, lifestyle changes, or both
Manage diabetes: People with diabetes are at higher risk of having a stroke. Keep your blood sugar levels under control by following your doctor’s advice and maintaining a healthy lifestyle
Quit smoking: Smoking increases the risk of stroke by damaging blood vessels and increasing blood pressure. If you smoke, quit as soon as possible
Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can help keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight in check, all of which can help reduce the risk of stroke
Maintain a healthy diet: Eating a diet that is low in saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars, and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help lower the risk of stroke
Limit alcohol consumption: Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of stroke. Men should have no more than two drinks a day, and women should have no more than one drink a day
If you think someone is having a stroke, follow these steps:
Call 911 immediately: Time is critical when it comes to stroke. Don’t wait to see if the symptoms go away on their own
Stay with the person: While waiting for medical assistance, make sure the person is lying down with their head and shoulders slightly elevated. Loosen any tight clothing and keep them calm and still
Do not give them anything to eat or drink: A person having a stroke may have trouble swallowing and may choke on food or drink. Wait for medical professionals to arrive
Note the time: The time of the onset of symptoms is critical information for medical professionals in determining the appropriate treatment
A stroke is a serious medical emergency that requires quick action. Knowing the warning signs, taking steps to reduce your risk, and knowing how to respond if someone is having a stroke can help save lives. This National Stroke Awareness Month, let’s work together to raise awareness about stroke and take action to prevent it.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia mountaineer.