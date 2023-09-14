In times of crisis, when the flames of disaster threaten to engulf our communities and the darkness of despair looms large, there are unsung heroes who emerge, selflessly braving the inferno, risking their lives, and working tirelessly to ensure our safety and well-being.

Today, I want to express my deepest appreciation to our dedicated fire departments and rescue squads for their unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community.

Featured Local Savings

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Recommended for you