A wise man once said, “Our lives are not determined by what happens to us, but how we react to what happens to us.”
A wiser man (Preacher Mike) said, “Reactions are not necessarily good. If we react to the medicine the doctor prescribed for us, it is not good. But if the doctor says, ‘you are responding to the medicine’ it brings a healing smile.”
“A strong PMA will create more miracles than any ‘Wonder Drug’, Back-Doc smiled . . . It’s not what life brings to us, but what we bring to life.”
Secret of Success: Never let down, Never let up . . .
And Never say Never!
“I can’t do that!” This is what an employee once said to his boss at a coal mine one morning. The boss quickly replied: “Well, if you can’t do that, then you can’t stay.”
I am still trying to recover from a book I read recently . . . It was a ‘Pop-up book’ on Giraffes.
I do remember when ‘Big-Time Wrestling’ came to Grundy way back in 1968. A bunch of heads got knocked that night.
Newly appointed Head football coach, Blake Compton, decided that a Big-Time Wrestling event on the football field would be a wonderful fund-raiser for the Grundy football team. So, he and Robert ‘Bull’ Bevins, and perhaps some others, traveled all over Buchanan
County, and parts of West Virginia and Kentucky putting up colorful flyers advertising the event.
Some of the wrestlers, like Gene and Jan Madrid were household names., and many wanted to see their heroes close-up.
(This was a time when people flocked to the houses of people who had a television, just to watch Saturday Night Wrestling out of Oak Hill, Bluefield, or Huntington, West Virginia.
There were Men, Women, Midgets, and Tag-Team matches that had audiences captivated. The ones wearing a mask doubly so.)
On the night of the big event, the football stadium bleachers were pretty much packed.
About mid-way through the matches, one of the wrestlers appeared to have pulled a substance out of his shorts and fling it into his opponent’s eyes. One woman who was sitting ringside, didn’t like the fact that her favorite wrestler was being treated badly. So . . . she grabbed her
darning needle and leaped into the ring to jab the leg of the wrestler who threw the powder . . .
And the announcer in the press box (Me) said: “It looked like a good move to me folks!” . . .
And a Riot ensued. (I should not have listened to the Assistant Coach Joe Dixon, who was sitting right beside me and told me to say it… for we soon feared for our lives in the Press Box.
Objects started bouncing off the walls and door…
Occasionally, Teddy Osborne or Joe Dixon would look out and tell us what was happening as we hunkered down, wondering if, or when we would be able to go home.
Stay tuned for more on what happened on that night 55 years ago!
Plus, Part One of a Big Time Wrestling match on the Mountaintop at CCYC with Bullet Bill Crigger, Brother Love, Mike Rife, Dr. Death, Dirty Dave, The Giant, and a host of other colorful characters, as campers witnessed an epic battle between Good and Evil…. where Love
won out in the end. Love always wins!
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Ephesians 6:12
. . . Until next time
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.