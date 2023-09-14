September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 5 children and adolescents are affected by childhood obesity. Many factors can contribute to excess weight gain including behavior, genetics, medications, school environments, sleep routines, access to healthy, affordable foods and beverages, and access to safe places for physical activity.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium while promoting fruit and vegetable intake. Fruit, especially whole fruit, and colorful vegetables provide a multitude of vitamins and minerals with fiber to help with feeling full for longer. Lean meats, low-fat or fat-free dairy and whole grains will balance out meals and provide other health-promoting components.

Laura Reasor is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

