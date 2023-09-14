September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 5 children and adolescents are affected by childhood obesity. Many factors can contribute to excess weight gain including behavior, genetics, medications, school environments, sleep routines, access to healthy, affordable foods and beverages, and access to safe places for physical activity.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium while promoting fruit and vegetable intake. Fruit, especially whole fruit, and colorful vegetables provide a multitude of vitamins and minerals with fiber to help with feeling full for longer. Lean meats, low-fat or fat-free dairy and whole grains will balance out meals and provide other health-promoting components.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends children aged 3 through 5 years be physically active throughout each day. Physical activity comes in a variety of forms and may look different for each individual. Walking, riding a bike, swimming, playing, and picking up toys are all considered physical activity. Children aged 6 through 17 are recommended to achieve 60 minutes or more of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity daily.
Setting a consistent sleep routine can prevent obesity as well as type 2 diabetes, injuries, and problems with attention and behavior. Wondering how much sleep kids need?
Preschoolers need 11-13 hours of sleep per day, including naps. Children 6-12 years old need 9-12 hours of uninterrupted sleep a night, and youth 13-18 need 8-10 hours of sleep per night.
More information on childhood obesity and prevention tips can be found at: