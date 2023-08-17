With back-to-school season officially upon us, perhaps you have been thinking about going back to school to take an adult education class.
Whether it has been a few months or a few years since you’ve stepped foot in a classroom or taken a class online, it is perfectly natural to be nervous or even a bit overwhelmed.
But there are some things you can do ahead of time to help prepare yourself for the road ahead. The following tips can make the start of your educational journey less stressful.
The first thing you can do is to set academic goals. When preparing for a new program or class, lay out what you would like to accomplish. You can start by making academic goals such as building good study habits, passing all your tests, and asking for help when you need it. Setting goals allows you to hold yourself accountable throughout the process. As a result, you will be able to look back at the goals you achieved and feel proud.
Next, make yourself a schedule. Creating and sticking to a schedule is an important part of being a successful student. At the start of classes, you can get yourself a planner or use an online calendar to record the days and times you will meet, gather any assignment or test dates, and block time off for studying. Having all the important dates documented will help you stay on track with important deadlines throughout the year.
Lastly, you can get yourself organized. Having a clean and organized workspace can help promote a favorable learning environment. Before heading to your first class or starting your online course, gather all the supplies and tools you will need to be productive. When organizing your workspace for study or remote learning, make sure you are comfortable in the space. This way, you are ready to hit the ground running when classes begin.
For anyone who is interested in taking an adult education course, there are many opportunities to be found throughout our region. Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) provides free classes in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell counties. All classes are taught by highly qualified instructors and all learning and testing materials will be provided. To find out which programs are currently available as well as the ones that are upcoming, please call SRAE at 276-889-5424.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.