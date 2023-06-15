Gardening is a fun, relaxing activity that many of us take the time to do in the summer. But what can we do with the abundance of produce that we get all at once? Canning is a great way to preserve our garden goodies so that they last throughout the year. However, canning can be dangerous, and even deadly, if it is not done properly.
There are three acceptable canning methods: the boiling water bath, atmospheric steam canning, and pressure canning methods.
The boiling water bath method is used for tomatoes, fruits, jams, jellies, salsa, and pickles. These are considered high-acid foods (pH 4.6 or less) or have an acid, like vinegar or lemon juice, added to them. In this method, jars are completely covered with boiling water and processed for a specific amount of time, depending on the item and size of the jar.
The pressure canning method is the ONLY acceptable method to can low-acid foods (pH of 4.6 or more) like some vegetables, meats, seafood, poultry, or broth. There are two types of pressure canners: a weighted gauge or a dial gauge. It is very important to have your dial gauge canner inspected and tested annually. You can do this at your local Extension Office! In this method, jars are placed in 2-3 inches of water and then heated to a temperature of at least 240 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature can ONLY be reached in a pressure canner.
The atmospheric steam canning method can only be used for high-acid foods (pH of 4.6 or less) like jams, jellies, fruits, or pickles. Previously, there was not enough research to support this method, but it was approved by the National Center for Home Food Preservation as an acceptable method in 2015. With this method, the jars are set in a rack above water. The steam produced from the boiling water provides heat treatment to the jars.
Other tips for canning food to preserve it
Use only approved recipes! Unfortunately, this means you can’t use grandma’s old pickle recipe.
Approved sources include: the National Center for Home Food Preservation, the USDA Home Canning Guide, any state’s Extension Service, or current Ball Canning Recipe Books. These sources test their recipes for safety. Using these will ensure that you and your family do not get sick.
Just because it is sealed does NOT mean it is safe to eat. It is very important to follow each step exactly to prevent food from spoiling.
Canning recipes cannot be doubled or cut.
Take your altitude into account when canning.
If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your local county Extension Agent!