Hello Readers: Happy Mother’s Day Mommy, I miss you so much…

Ray fixed his usual big breakfast for us and we got to church early enough for Sunday school. Brother Rodney brought the message, That Day. He read John 9:31, Jude 1:21-23, Matthew 24:26, Luke 17:31, Luke 21:34-36, Mark 14:25, 2 Timothy 1:12, 4:8. When is your last day? Be prepared!!

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you