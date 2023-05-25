Hello Readers: Happy Mother’s Day Mommy, I miss you so much…
Ray fixed his usual big breakfast for us and we got to church early enough for Sunday school. Brother Rodney brought the message, That Day. He read John 9:31, Jude 1:21-23, Matthew 24:26, Luke 17:31, Luke 21:34-36, Mark 14:25, 2 Timothy 1:12, 4:8. When is your last day? Be prepared!!
Our church has set the date for our VBS. It will begin on Sunday evening June 11th and go through June 15th. It starts at 6:00 pm and goes until 8:30 pm. More on this as the date gets closer.
Tuesday morning headed back to Abingdon to get Ray’s hearing aids adjusted. We went through mud slides and high water getting there. The weather was pretty while we were there but coming home across Drill Mountain we again saw high water and mud slides. I was very glad to get home safely.
There were two lives lost in neighboring Dickenson county because of the storm that moved through. I know the families of both of these men, pray for them as they get through this time.
I was up early Saturday morning to work Feeding my Sheep. We served 461 people in about four hours.
My little garden is coming along. I tried planting potatoes in a large bucket, I saw this on Facebook, and they’ve come up and are beautiful.
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Grundy Community Center Wednesday May 24th. The truck arrives about 9:00 and giveaway starts about 10:00. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Coy (surgery went well), Grover, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zack (doing well but getting his tonsils out, keep praying!), Blaze (still improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia (kidney failure), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own), Paul and Iris, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Hearl and Ilene, unspoken, Angel, Gurvis, Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Until next week…
In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.
John 14:2 KJV
If someone does something nice for you, remember to thank them. Being nice doesn’t cost a thing.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.