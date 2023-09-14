Did you know that one in five American adults struggles to read at a basic level? Perhaps, they never got the help they needed with learning disabilities. Maybe they came to this country without being able to speak or read English. Some may have graduated from schools where they did not learn the most essential skills, or they did not graduate at all.

For various reasons, 48 million American adults struggle to read basic English, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Due to this struggle, many people find it hard to find or keep a decent paying job. This also makes it difficult for some people to be able to follow road directions and medical instructions. It also can affect one’s ability to vote and could also cause one to be vulnerable to fraud.

Featured Local Savings

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Recommended for you