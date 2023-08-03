In a March hearing, I asked U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to come before my Oversight and Investigations (O&I) Subcommittee to discuss the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). I recently chaired said hearing.

ORR, an agency within HHS, is responsible for the care and placement of unaccompanied children who cross our borders.

Featured Local Savings

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th District.

Recommended for you