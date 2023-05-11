Spring is upon us here in Buchanan County and I’ve been seeing several motorcycles on the highway enjoying the beautiful weather and awesome views this county has to offer.
It’s important to be aware of Virginia motorcycle laws to ensure the safety of yourself and others on the road. Today I would like to go over some of the key laws to keep in mind while riding, as well as some tips for staying safe on your motorcycle.
First and foremost, Virginia law requires all motorcycle riders and passengers to wear helmets while on the road. The helmet must meet certain safety standards and be securely fastened under the chin. Failure to comply with this law can result in fines and other penalties.
In addition to wearing a helmet, it’s also important to have a valid motorcycle license. In Virginia, you must obtain a Class M license or have a motorcycle endorsement on your driver’s license to legally operate a motorcycle on the road. This requires passing a written and practical test specific to motorcycle operation.
Another important law to keep in mind is lane splitting. Lane splitting, or riding a motorcycle between two lanes of traffic moving in the same direction, is illegal in Virginia. It’s also important to note that motorcycles are entitled to the full use of a lane, just like any other vehicle on the road.
Now that we’ve covered some of the key laws, let’s talk about ways to stay safe on your motorcycle. One of the most important things you can do is to always wear protective gear. This includes not only a helmet, but also gloves, boots, and protective clothing designed specifically for motorcycle riders. This gear can help protect you in the event of an accident and can also help make you more visible to other drivers on the road.
Another way to stay safe is to be aware of your surroundings. Always scan the road ahead and be on the lookout for potential hazards, such as potholes, gravel, or debris. It’s also important to be aware of other drivers on the road and to anticipate their movements. Remember that motorcycles can be harder to see than other vehicles, so it’s important to be extra vigilant.
In addition to being aware of your surroundings, it’s also important to follow safe riding practices. This includes maintaining a safe following distance, obeying traffic laws, and avoiding distractions while riding. It’s also important to know your limits and to ride at a pace that you’re comfortable with.
Finally, it’s important to keep your motorcycle in good condition. This includes regular maintenance, such as checking your tires, brakes, and lights before each ride. It’s also a good idea to take a motorcycle safety course, which can teach you important skills and techniques for staying safe on the road.
Virginia motorcycle laws are in place to help keep riders and other motorists safe on the road. By following these laws and practicing safe riding practices, you can help reduce the risk of accidents and injuries. Remember to always wear protective gear, be aware of your surroundings, and follow safe riding practices. And above all, enjoy the ride while staying safe!
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer,