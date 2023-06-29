Happy Independence Day Buchanan County! With 4th of July celebrations around the area I wanted to take this opportunity to speak about Firework Safety and go over some of the firework laws in Virginia. Most everyone loves a good fireworks display, and fireworks are a popular way to celebrate special occasions and create dazzling displays of light and sound. However, it is crucial to prioritize safety when handling fireworks to prevent accidents and injuries.

The Virginia Code establishes guidelines and regulations for the sale, possession, and use of fireworks within the state. It is important for all residents to familiarize themselves with these regulations to ensure compliance and promote a safe environment for everyone.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

