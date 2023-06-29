Happy Independence Day Buchanan County! With 4th of July celebrations around the area I wanted to take this opportunity to speak about Firework Safety and go over some of the firework laws in Virginia. Most everyone loves a good fireworks display, and fireworks are a popular way to celebrate special occasions and create dazzling displays of light and sound. However, it is crucial to prioritize safety when handling fireworks to prevent accidents and injuries.
The Virginia Code establishes guidelines and regulations for the sale, possession, and use of fireworks within the state. It is important for all residents to familiarize themselves with these regulations to ensure compliance and promote a safe environment for everyone.
Section 27.2-910 — Prohibited Fireworks: Section 27.2-910 lists various types of fireworks that are explicitly prohibited in Virginia. It is essential to familiarize yourself with this section to avoid possession or use of illegal fireworks. Examples of prohibited fireworks include M-80s, cherry bombs, and any fireworks containing more than two grains of explosive composition.
Section 27.2-913 — Permissible Fireworks and Their Usage: Section 27.2-913 outlines the specific types of fireworks that are permissible for use in Virginia. This section includes ground-based or handheld sparklers, fountains, toy caps, and items designed for public display by trained professionals.
Fireworks Safety Tips:
Purchase from Licensed Retailers: When purchasing fireworks, ensure you are buying from licensed and reputable retailers who comply with the Virginia Code. This helps guarantee the quality and safety of the fireworks you intend to use.
Follow Manufacturer’s Instructions: Carefully read and follow the instructions provided by the fireworks manufacturer. Each type of firework may have specific handling and lighting instructions that must be followed to minimize risks.
Safe Distance and Open Space: Always ignite fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials. Maintain a safe distance between the fireworks and spectators to prevent injuries from sparks or debris.
Adult Supervision: Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks without direct adult supervision. Adults should be responsible for lighting fireworks while maintaining strict control over the situation.
No Improvised Fireworks: Do not attempt to create or modify your fireworks. Improvised fireworks are highly dangerous and can lead to severe injuries or even fatalities. Stick to commercially manufactured fireworks that comply with safety standards.
Fireworks Disposal: After fireworks have completely burned out, soak them in water before disposing of them in a non-combustible container. This helps prevent accidental fires and ensures proper disposal.
As residents of Virginia, it is our collective responsibility to prioritize safety during celebrations involving fireworks. By adhering to the guidelines established in the Virginia Code and following the safety tips mentioned above, we can minimize the risks associated with fireworks and ensure a joyful and accident-free experience for everyone. Celebrate responsibly, stay safe, and have a memorable celebration!
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.