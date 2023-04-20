While spring brings beauty back into the world, it also comes with lots of events like graduations and weddings that can lead to stress.
April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month to bring attention to the negative impacts that stress can have on so many of us.
Stress isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, we need some amount of stress to survive to keep ourselves stimulated. Good stress, called eustress, is the type of stress you might feel when something excites you, motivates you, or improves your performance. Examples of this might be going on a first date, riding a roller coaster, or getting married.
Bad stress, or distress, tend to make you tired and is harmful to your overall health. This type of stress may lead to anxiety, lack of focus, depression, and decreased performance. Examples of bad stressors might include relationships, work, money, loss, or mental health problems.2 You might notice some overlaps between good and bad stressors. Ultimately, its up to how the stressor makes you feel or act.
Stress is unavoidable, but there are healthy ways to think about and manage stress. Here are a couple for you to try this spring:
Exercise regularly to increase your heart rate and increase strength.
Make time for yourself to relax and do things you enjoy.
Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake.
Sleep on a regular schedule to help regulate mood and enhance judgment.
Eat a well-balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains.
Eliminate stressors where you can.
Realize that you can’t control everything.
Get support from family, friends, or mental health professionals.
Lea Combs with the Virginia Cooperative Extension is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.