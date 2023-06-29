Me in a nutshell Jun 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I’m trying to be more tolerant when people disagree with me. Everybody’s entitled to ridiculous opinions.The biggest troublemaker I’ve ever had to deal with watches me from the mirror every morning ... iffin’ I could kick him in the rear, I wouldn’t’ be able to sit down for six months!My wife says she is afraid to talk too fast ... “I may say something I haven’t thought of yet”, she laughed. (I have noticed that she speaks about 500 W.P.M., with gusts up to 1500 W.P.M.) Featured Local Savings I consider a five-mile hike physical fitness. My wife calls it ‘Shopping’. (But truth to tell, even one mile would do both of us in!)I told my wife that I was really trying to ‘plan ahead.’ “You need to, she said. “The one you’ve got is empty.”When an oyster gets irritated, a pearl is often created. I seriously think that there wouldn’t be enough jewelry stores in the world to hold all the pearls if this was true for humans.By the way... it was a brave soul that first ate an oyster ... Just sayin’…You can always tell a good politician by the way he answers a question ... he makes you forget the question.Mountain saying: A lie can travel halfway around the county ... while the truth is still putting on its shoes.Golden Oldie Observation: Life isn’t fair. The Young don’t know what to do, and the Old can’t do what they know.(That’s me in a nutshell ... even though my mind continually tries to trick me by shouting, “You’ve Still Got It Corn!”)Until next time ... Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Coronado plans to add 181 jobs in expansion project School Board hires Skanska to oversee school consolidation project School board plans to use VDOE funds to begin new high school at Southern Gap Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView