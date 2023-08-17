As summer fades and the school bells ring once again, I would like to highlight the safety of our children. As your dedicated sheriff, I want to remind everyone in our community about the importance of back-to-school safety, with a special focus on bus safety. Our children's well-being is a shared responsibility, and together, we can make this school year a safe and successful one.
First and foremost, it's crucial to be vigilant around school buses. These iconic yellow vehicles play a vital role in transporting our students to and from school, but they require special attention from all drivers on the road. When a school bus stops and activates its flashing red lights, it indicates that students are either boarding or disembarking. It is illegal and dangerous to pass a stopped school bus in either direction during this time. Please, exercise patience and respect this rule to prevent accidents and keep our children safe.
As parents, it's essential to teach our children proper bus safety etiquette. Remind them to stand at least five giant steps (about 10 feet) away from the edge of the road while waiting for the bus. This distance ensures that the driver can see them, and it prevents any unfortunate accidents. Also, stress the importance of staying seated while the bus is in motion and listening to the bus driver's instructions. This helps create a calm and safe environment for everyone on board.
Drivers, please be cautious in school zones. Speed limits are reduced for a reason – to protect our children as they make their way to and from school. Always be aware of the posted speed limits and be ready to stop at crosswalks. Remember, many students walk or bike to school, and their safety depends on you following the rules of the road.
Additionally, encourage your children to look out for one another. If they witness any dangerous behavior or feel uncomfortable on the bus, they should immediately report it to a trusted adult, whether it's you, a teacher, or the bus driver. By fostering a culture of support and communication, we can ensure that our children feel safe and empowered.
Lastly, please take the time to review emergency procedures with your children. Ensure they know their address and contact information, so they can provide it to the bus driver or an authority figure in case of an emergency. Being prepared is key to maintaining a secure environment for our kids.
In conclusion, as we gear up for another school year, let's prioritize safety above all else. By working together, we can create a community where our children can thrive without unnecessary risks. Remember, a few extra moments of caution can make all the difference in the world. Join me in saying a prayer for a productive and safe school year for our Educators, our Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Staff, Janitorial Staff, and as always, our Children. Stay safe, and let's make this back-to-school season one to remember for all the right reasons.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.