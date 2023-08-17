As summer fades and the school bells ring once again, I would like to highlight the safety of our children. As your dedicated sheriff, I want to remind everyone in our community about the importance of back-to-school safety, with a special focus on bus safety. Our children's well-being is a shared responsibility, and together, we can make this school year a safe and successful one.

First and foremost, it's crucial to be vigilant around school buses. These iconic yellow vehicles play a vital role in transporting our students to and from school, but they require special attention from all drivers on the road. When a school bus stops and activates its flashing red lights, it indicates that students are either boarding or disembarking. It is illegal and dangerous to pass a stopped school bus in either direction during this time. Please, exercise patience and respect this rule to prevent accidents and keep our children safe.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

