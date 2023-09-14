All Americans have personally felt the negative consequences of the Biden Administration’s domestic policy choices. Rampant inflation, spurred in large part by the multi-trillion-dollar spending packages touted by the President, is now costing families an extra $700 per month in spending.

And then there are the Biden Administration’s energy policies, which have severely hampered domestic oil and gas production and made permitting new fossil fuel projects extremely difficult (including recently canceling Alaskan drilling leases). As a result, everyone continues to pay more at the pump.

Featured Local Savings

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith is a guest columnist for the Virginia mountaineer.

Recommended for you