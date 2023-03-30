50 YEARS AGO
MARCH 29, 1973
The annual Buchanan County Ladies Bowling Association Tournament was recently completed at Sandy Valley Lanes. Winners sponsored by C.P. Ratliff Garage include (teams) Thelma Sweeton and Murl Looney, Helen Sword, Naomi Whitt and Helen Brown. Individual winner was Pat Matney. All events Murl Looney and Sharon Breeding (doubles) and Maxine Osborne (singles winner).
Featured Local Savings
Miss Hurley High Pageant will be presented Saturday March 31, 1973 at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Competition will be in three categories, evening gowns, informal wear and talent. Girls who will be vying for the title are Shirley Conrad, Wanda Davis, Linda Hall, Joann Mullins, Diana Johnson, Jullia Ann Smith, Jean Dotson, Debbie Sue Dotson, Reginia Blankenship, Paula Blankenship, Barbara Hensley, Cathy Blackburn, Charlotte Estep, Shelia Gibson and Lucie Rife.
35 YEARS AGO
MARCH 31, 1988
Nathan Harper, who announced earlier this month he would seek office as mayor of the Town of Grundy announced last week, he would drop out of the race leaving incumbent Mayor Miller Richardson unopposed in his bid for re-election. Council seats however are contested.
Incumbent council members, Ed Bunn and Max R. Stanley announced they would seek re-election to their posts and they are joined in the battle for three seats by Percy Dennis Jr., John Kirk Jr., and Paul Delano (Mark) Elswick.
Incumbent council member Mary Lynn Neely did not file for re-election. Council members who are not up for re-election this year are Phillip Justice, Rusty Lark and Johnny Fleenor who will continue to sit on council through 1990.
The Lynwood Movie Theatre in downtown Grundy will soon be locked away as the 52-year-old theater closes its doors after the last show tonight (Thursday). Robin Williams as Adrian Cronauer will below out, “Good Morning Vietnam” and the screen will go dark, the lights will go out, the doors will close, the locks will click and the sad end to an era will come. The Lynwood opened in 1936 and had the capacity to seat 921.
25 YEARS AGO
MARCH 26, 1998
Whitewood’s seventh-grade basketball team recently claimed regular season runner-up honors in the Easter Division and runner-up honors in the county tournament. Members were Keith Gibson, Josh Tolliver, Jonathan Wimmer, Joseph Honaker, Earl “Neezer” Booker, Anthony Mullins, Jamie Hackworth, Brandon Horne and K.T. Vandyke.
Jerel Scarberry a freshman enrolled in the pre-med program at East Tennessee State University was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester with a GPA of 3.94. He is the son of Jerry and Martha Scarberry of Roseann.
10 YEARS AGO
MARCH 28, 2013
Desiree Ratliff, a junior at Twin Valley High School, has been selected as a finalist in the 33rd annual College & High School Photography Contest sponsored by Nikon, USA. The hardcover book Best of College & High School Photography 2013 will publish the selected work of all winners, honorable mentions and finalists.
Longtime editor and publisher of the Virginia Mountaineer, Lodge Compton was remembered this week by family, friends and co-workers as a respected journalist, businessman, friend and family man. Compton died Friday, March 22, 2013, following a short illness. He was 80.