Various life changes can motivate you to continue your education, learn new skills, or change careers. With many available programs offering convenient learning opportunities, adults now have a range of options for pursuing additional schooling. Understanding how to return to school as an adult learner and making the transition can boost self-confidence. Along with being more confident, obtaining an educational credential or enhancing career skills could increase your annual income and promote higher job satisfaction.
There are several reasons for adults going back to school, which can include increasing their salaries or finishing a diploma or certification they started years prior. When continuing education as an adult, you may have more flexible opportunities than were offered previously. For example, depending on your program, you may have the choice to attend courses online or in person. Additionally, there might be more technology you can use to your advantage, such as online meeting applications which allow you to connect with your instructors or program directors.
The right time to go back to school depends on your personal circumstances, but making the decision to start is a step in the right direction. Returning to school as an adult can increase your earning potential and give you the satisfaction of reaching your educational or career goals. Once you have chosen to pursue further your education, it is important to find an educational program that best serves your purpose. An excellent place to begin is with Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE). They can give you the information needed to make the best possible decision concerning going back to school. There are in-person and online programs being offered locally, and all resources and training are absolutely free.
SRAE offers classes in the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell. Some of the programs being offered are Adult Basic Education, GED Education, NorthStar Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Workforce Readiness, Welding, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), and Para Pro. Programs such as Welding and CNA are typically taught in the spring and fall semesters. Other programs are taught throughout the year depending on the class location. If you would like to know more about continuing your education or gaining career skills as an adult, please contact SRAE at 276-889-5424.
GED(R) is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.