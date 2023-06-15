Various life changes can motivate you to continue your education, learn new skills, or change careers. With many available programs offering convenient learning opportunities, adults now have a range of options for pursuing additional schooling. Understanding how to return to school as an adult learner and making the transition can boost self-confidence. Along with being more confident, obtaining an educational credential or enhancing career skills could increase your annual income and promote higher job satisfaction.

There are several reasons for adults going back to school, which can include increasing their salaries or finishing a diploma or certification they started years prior. When continuing education as an adult, you may have more flexible opportunities than were offered previously. For example, depending on your program, you may have the choice to attend courses online or in person. Additionally, there might be more technology you can use to your advantage, such as online meeting applications which allow you to connect with your instructors or program directors.

