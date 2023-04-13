I am writing on behalf of the past, present, future and extended Perkins Family members who have been placed in what seems to be a David vs. Goliath fight against EnerVest Operating, LLC to protect our occupied family land, an active and ancestral cemetery, and a Civil War Veteran’s grave in Vansant, Virginia in Buchanan County.

This property has been occupied, farmed, protected, and dearly loved within our family for more than 100 years. Unfortunately, like many people in this area, the mineral rights were sold separately, and we are merely ‘surface rights owners’ in the eyes of the law in Virginia.

