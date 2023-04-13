I am writing on behalf of the past, present, future and extended Perkins Family members who have been placed in what seems to be a David vs. Goliath fight against EnerVest Operating, LLC to protect our occupied family land, an active and ancestral cemetery, and a Civil War Veteran’s grave in Vansant, Virginia in Buchanan County.
This property has been occupied, farmed, protected, and dearly loved within our family for more than 100 years. Unfortunately, like many people in this area, the mineral rights were sold separately, and we are merely ‘surface rights owners’ in the eyes of the law in Virginia.
We believe that EnerVest has shown a brutal disregard to the landowner by applying to place a well right next to a knowingly active cemetery. This would not be the first well on the property, this application would be #6 to the best of my knowledge. I know we are not the first to be placed in the position to lose the use of land to a gas company.
However, what EnerVest is proposing crosses a line. It will in fact unduly infringe on the surface owner’s right and the fundamental intent of a cemetery, which is to allow those buried to rest in peace. The placement of this well will destroy the peace surrounding the final resting place of our ancestors at the top of the ridge and deprive family members to the ability to be buried near dear family members as we intended. peace that exists on the ridge that was intended. As per Virginia Code Title 45.2, Mines, Minerals, and Energy, Subtitle IV, Gas and Oil, Chapter 16, Virginia Gas and Oil Act, Article 3, Regulation of Gas and Oil Development and Production, § 45.2-1637, we are entitled to raise objections to the permit application on the grounds that the “location of the coalbed methane well or coalbed methane well pipeline will unreasonably infringe on the surface owner’s use of the surface.” However, our attempts to even go down the road to objecting to the proposed location seems to be met with low expectations of prevailing. Therefore, I am writing this open letter to express our entire family’s objection to this well permit.
The family cemetery is active and has been continuously maintained for more than 100 years. This is a fact that EnerVest’s application does not appear to represent accurately in their application which states that the well site it ‘Forest’. EnerVest’s permit application clearly reflects the location our family’s cemetery and it lies within the red zone of the gas well’s proposed site. Are gas companies so powerful that their pursuit of profits supersedes the resting places of our ancestors and any future burial sites for our family?
The current land survey submitted with the well application also contains a significant omission of Civil War veteran Wilburn Lockhart’s grave site. His grave lies outside of the visual boundaries of the primary family cemetery, but it is known to all current close and extended family members and all who have owned this land. There is a grave marker in place that predates the survey submitted with the permit request. This grave is of historical and personal significance to the family and warrants protection and preservation.
EnerVest’s permit will also have the effect of stripping the landowner of the future use of the most suitable scenic home site that has been in discussion for many years. This site has been selected as the primary site for a build as it offers the most scenic and unique views from the peak elevation of the property and a private road to the location already exists, thereby reducing expenses in developing the homesite. The proposed location well would unduly interfere with these plans and cause undue hardship and expense of cutting a new road and deprivation of scenic views that are unique to this elevation and location.
It is significant to note that the land already contains multiple productive and active gas wells on this property. The property owner does not intend to deny the gas company with the access to the gas. But how many gas wells can they impose upon one land owner’s property? Can they really strip us of land that is in current use and of significant importance to the landowner and the extended family? We simply want to protect and continue to use it as our family has for over 100 years. We believe and alternative site can be located and agreed to without undue hardship for either party’s interests.
We have chosen to detail our personal situation publicly in hopes that we may shed a spotlight on the continued exploitation of the land and people of Buchanan and neighboring counties that occur daily. I invite you to look at map of Virginia’s active and gas wells. The high concentration of these wells in the most economic challenged areas of the state is truly jaw dropping. I highly doubt that Governor Glenn Youngkin has had to fight to protect his ancestor’s burial grounds. However, I sincerely hope that he opens his eyes to the disparate impact on the region with the least means to fight for their rights against the gas companies and their seemingly unlimited power and influence. Is it any surprise that we feel that we are David vs Goliath just trying to preserve and protect our family’s history and future?
We are trying to maintain hope for a positive outcome for us and other landowners in Virginia. Our family would be most appreciative for any assistance that may help to resolve this matter for us and others that are experiencing in similar situations.