Every year the state of Virginia comes out with a legislative update for Law Enforcement that identifies the legislative changes made during the Virginia General Assembly Session.

These updates take effect on July 1 each year, and I would like to take this opportunity to advise you on some of the new regulations and keep everyone up to date on new laws that I feel may be of interest.

Featured Local Savings

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Tags

Recommended for you