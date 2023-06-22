Every year the state of Virginia comes out with a legislative update for Law Enforcement that identifies the legislative changes made during the Virginia General Assembly Session.
These updates take effect on July 1 each year, and I would like to take this opportunity to advise you on some of the new regulations and keep everyone up to date on new laws that I feel may be of interest.
Last week I shared some of the Traffic related changes and this week I would like to share some of the Criminal ones with you.
Criminal Offenses
Organized Retail Theft: Creates a class 3 felony offense for anyone to conspire or act in concert with one or more people to steal retail merchandise with a value exceeding 5K within a 90-day period, with the intent to sell the stolen goods for profit. Organized Retail Theft is a crime that isadded to the list of “racketeering activities.”
Peeping by Drone: This new subsection to an already existing law is a class 1 misdemeanor offense, it prohibits any person from knowingly and intentionally causing an unmanned aircraft device to secretly or furtively peep, spy, or attempt to peep or spy into or through a window, door or other opening to a building, structure, or enclosure occupied or intended for occupancy as a dwelling, that would thereby violate the occupant’s reasonable expectation of privacy.
Sexually Violent Predators: A new bill passed that makes it a class 6 felony charge for any civilly committed sexually violent predator who tampers with or in ay way attempts to circumvent the operation of his GPS monitoring equipment while on conditional release.
Abduction of a Minor: Makes the abduction of a minor a class 2 felony, this bill also makes an abduction committed by a family or household member who has been ordered custody or visitation of the person abducted punishable the same as an abduction committed by a non- custodial parent of the person abducted.
Catalytic Converter: Amendment to a current law established that state a person in possession of a catalytic converter that was removed from a car is in violation of felony tampering with an automobile. Exceptions are given to motor vehicle dealers, repair shops, and salvage yards, or scrap metal purchasers that have adhered to the required compliance provisions.
Fentanyl: New bill enacted that defines the drug Fentanyl as a Weapon of Terrorism. This bill further provides that any person who knowingly and intentionally manufactures or knowingly and intentionally distributes Fentanyl, or any mixture of substance that contains a detectable amount of Fentanyl is guilty of a Class 4 Felony.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.
