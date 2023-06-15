Every year the state of Virginia comes out with a legislative update for Law Enforcement that identifies the legislative changes made during the Virginia General Assembly Session. These updates take effect on July 1st each year, and I would like to take this opportunity to advise you on some of the new regulations and keep everyone up to date on new laws that I feel may be of interest. The ones listed below are all traffic related offenses, I will discuss a few of those and next week do some criminal ones as well.
Traffic Related Offenses
“Farm Use Tag” Amendment: When originally introduced, the bill was supposed to take effect July 1, 2023, and would require the owner or lessee of a vehicle claiming a farm use exemption from the registration, licensing, and decal requirements for a motor vehicle, trailer, or semitrailer to obtain a nontransferable permanent farm use tag from the DMV and always display this tag on the vehicle. This bill has now been delayed and is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2024. Also, the bill now further provides that the requirement to display a permanent “Farm Use” tag only applies to pickup trucks, panel trucks, or sport utility vehicles. It will no longer apply to farm use vehicles having a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 7,500 pounds, any trailer or semi- trailer, farm machinery, or tractor. The bill also adds disposing of incidental household refuse to the authorized uses of a farm use vehicle.
Animal Drawn Vehicles: This bill clarifies that any animal-drawn vehicle must display white lights in the front and red lights in the rear. In addition, the bill further states that such lights may now be battery operated.
Pedestrian Bill: The Driver of any vehicle on a highway shall stop when any pedestrian crossing such highway is within the driver’s lane or within an adjacent lane and approaching the driver’s lane until such pedestrian has passed the lane in which the vehicle is stopped.
“Move Over” Amendment: The amendment requires drivers to make a lane change or reduce speed when passing stationary vehicles that have activated the vehicular hazard warning signal flashers, displayed caution signs, or been marked with properly lit flares or torches on certain highways when safe and reasonable to do so and makes a violation of this requirement a traffic infraction.
Blue Headlights: Prohibits the use of headlights on motor vehicles, motorcycles, autocycles, bicycles, electric personal assistive mobility devices, personal delivery devices, electric power assisted bicycles, mopeds, and motorized skateboards or scooters with aftermarket modifications that make such headlights appear as a blue light.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.