Did you know that an active mind is a healthier mind? Some studies have suggested (although it cannot be determined with certainty) that learning is thought to ward off dementia. Some scientists compare keeping the mind active and training the brain to keep it working to being like exercising your physical body to keep it in shape. Learning, in other words, could just slow down the deterioration of the mind.
Education and lifelong learning help us use our brains to their maximum potential by stirring up our curiosity and intellect. The more you use your brain, the more oxygen it requires, and your body increases blood flow to it to fulfill the higher demand. This process is what keeps the brain healthy and active.
A number of studies have also shown that there is a direct connection between adult learning and better mental health. The benefits of getting involved with learning as an adult, in fact, have shown to include: improved understanding, a higher ability to cope with life, and a greater feeling of overall happiness. Whatever you choose to study and learn can give you a sense of purpose and a sense of accomplishment.
Featured Local Savings
To keep your brain in prime condition, you could try doing something intellectually stimulating every day. This may be different for each person, so think about what you enjoy. You might try reading, staying connected with current events and the latest news, or having engaging conversations with family or friends. You could also decide to learn a new practical skill or enroll in a course to learn about a subject that interests you.
Many adults are interested in expanding their minds and furthering their learning but may not know what opportunities are available or how to get started. It can also cause a feeling of being overwhelmed when trying to decide what subject or skill to inquire about as well as what kind of delivery method would be the most beneficial. The good news is that there are different options out there for diverse types of learners. There are online options and in class options, some people decide one or the other or do a combination of both.
Stepping out of your comfort zone to try something new is rarely ever easy, but the advantages of doing so can outweigh the momentary case of nerves you may experience. By consistently educating yourself and trying new things, you’ll learn you’re capable of change and growth, which keeps you open to new opportunities in life, and it benefits your brain health at the same time. So, if you are interested in exercising your mind and finding out what classes and learning options are being offered for adults in our region, Southwest Regional Adult Education is a wonderful resource. Give them a call at 276-889-5424, your brain will thank you for it!
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.