Did you know that an active mind is a healthier mind? Some studies have suggested (although it cannot be determined with certainty) that learning is thought to ward off dementia. Some scientists compare keeping the mind active and training the brain to keep it working to being like exercising your physical body to keep it in shape. Learning, in other words, could just slow down the deterioration of the mind.

Education and lifelong learning help us use our brains to their maximum potential by stirring up our curiosity and intellect. The more you use your brain, the more oxygen it requires, and your body increases blood flow to it to fulfill the higher demand. This process is what keeps the brain healthy and active.

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

